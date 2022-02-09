Haryana Budget session to start from March 2, says CM Khattar

The Budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from March 2, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said after the Cabinet meeting. He added that the duration of the Session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee. In the Cabinet meeting, 28 agendas were tabled.

“Among these, a loan of Rs 8.92 crore was sanctioned to Shahabad Sugar Mills for setting up 60 KLPD ethanol plant. Along with this, the proposal to amend the Punjab Distillery Rules, 1932 has been approved. Under this, now flow meters will be installed in all the distilleries of the state, so that the liquor and spirits being made in them will be measured and will be continuously monitored by the government. On the lines of the Central government, the Haryana government has also decided to repeal 20 Acts that have become useless,” Khattar said.

Before the start of the meeting, two minutes silence was observed to condole the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

Repealing Bill draft approved

The Cabinet approved draft of the Repealing Bill 2021. The Bill now be placed before Vidhan Sabha.

“As per the Draft Bill as many as 20 Acts of Revenue and Disaster Management Department which are old and are no longer in use have been repealed.

Nod for MMPSY SOPs

Also, the Cabinet gave revised approval for the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana (MMPSY).

“As per the official, under MMPSY, sanctions amounting to Rs 270.84 crore to the 8,77,538 families were issued during 2019-20 and 2020-21 on self-declaration basis as per the applications received on the MMPSY portal. A sum of Rs 3,54,77,472 covering 2,83,772 beneficiaries was disbursed as the reimbursement of premium to the beneficiaries of PMJJBY and PMSBY under MMPSY on January 31, 2022 during the current financial year 2021-22 as per the verified data received from Citizens Resources Information Department (CRID),” the government spokesperson said.

Relief to retail liquor vendors

The Cabinet approved the proposal regarding granting relief of Rs 2,19,56,524 in license fee for the year 2020-21 to the retail liquor licensees. Due to lockdown imposed in wake of the pandemic, the retail liquor vends that were allotted for the financial year 2020-21 could not commence their operations from April 1, 2020.

Group C and D recruitment soon

The government said that recruitment will be done soon on Group C and D posts in the state.

“All departments have been asked to send demand for Group C and D posts by February 11. After this, after informing the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the advertisement of the recruitment will be published and the portal will be opened for the Common Entrance Test. So far, 8 lakh registrations have been done on this portal. Soon after completing this process, the tests will be conducted and recruitments will be done. There will be one test for Group D while there will be two tests for Group C recruitment,” Khattar said.

The CM said that old age pension is being linked with Parivar Pehchan Patra. “Whoever will complete the age of 60 years and is eligible, then his pension will start automatically,” Khattar said. Cabinet also gave ex-facto approval to a proposal regarding providing financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of Late Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a Haryana resident, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash accident.

Also, the proposal of Administrative Department to frame ‘Haryana Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill, 2021′ was okayed after incorporating a clause to limit its applicability to such public utilities which are in existence for 20 years.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of amendment in Pension Scheme for the Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Aandolan, 1957.