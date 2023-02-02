Haryana Budget Session to commence on February 20, Khattar to present Budget on February 23

The Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 20 and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget on February 23. The decision was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Khattar Thursday.

After the meeting, Khattar told mediapersons that the focus of the upcoming Budget shall be welfare for all the sections of society with its specific focus on sectors like rural-development, environment, healthcare and education.

The state Cabinet also took various other vital decisions, including change in the departmental financial rules empowering the chief minister as the head of the committee which will be the final authority for delegating tenders more than Rs 10 crore, inclusion of two separate departments in the Business of Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, compassionate appointment to the wife of a Pulwama martyr besides others.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the Departmental Financial Rules. “In the case of Statutory Bodies, Boards and Corporations (except Power Utilities), the Competent Authority for acceptance tenders shall be as per the existing delegation for tenders upto Rs. 10 Crore. For works having estimated cost of more than Rs. 10 Crore, a Committee consisting of Chief Minister as Chairman, Minister-in-charge, Administrative Secretary and Head (CA, CEO or MD, as the case may be) of concerned Statutory Body, Board or Corporation, shall be the Competent Authority for accepting the tenders,” a statement released by the government said.

Various other officials of the Urban Local Bodies, Panchayati Raj Institutions and Power Utilities were also designated with the financial powers in different slabs below Rs 10 crore worth tenders.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal “to withdraw the decision taken by the Council of Ministers earlier, relating to the amendments in The Haryana Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of fee and Maintenance of Educational Standards) Act, 2012”.

Giving reasons for withdrawal of the amend, Khattar said, “The decision has been taken so that the institutions under the private and deemed universities shall be governed as per the Act/Regulations under which they have been established and the decision taken by the Cabinet previously regarding the amendments is not required to be processed further. The Department of Medical Education and Research will continue to regulate the fee of the Institutions affiliated to Pt. BD Sharma UHS, Rohtak and the fee of other private institutions will be regulated as per the provision of the respective Acts under which they have been established.”

Two new independent departments were included in the Business of Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules. These included AYUSH and Foreign Cooperation Department.

The Cabinet also approved proposal to include the name of the Department of AYUSH in the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974 as a separate department by unbundling it from the Department of Health and Department of Medical Education & Research for optimal development and propagation of the AYUSH education & AYUSH systems of healthcare in the State.

“In coordination with the Directorate of AYUSH Haryana, the Government of India is setting up a National Institute of Ayurveda at Panchkula and a Post Graduate Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Education and Research at Devarkhana, Jhajjar,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “Further, the Government of India is also supporting Haryana to establish 50 bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital at Mayyer, Hisar, a Govt. Unani College & Hospital at Akera, Nuh and Government Homoeopathic College & Hospital at Chandpura, Ambala Cantt. Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra is also established by the State Government to strengthen the AYUSH education and research in the state of Haryana. Therefore, to maintain effective synergy and coordination on these important projects and to ensure adequate expertise, the subject of AYUSH education needs to come within the purview and responsibilities of the Directorate of AYUSH.”

RoB to reduce traffic congestion on Baddi industrial area intersection near Pinjore

“The Cabinet approved a proposal regarding the ‘change of scope’ for the work of construction of ROB and approaches in lieu of existing level crossing No 138-B at Km on NH-21 A (New NH-105) at Pinjore (Pinjore Baddi section). Additional cost for this change of scope shall be borne by the state government. With the construction of this ROB, heavy traffic from Pinjore, Ambala, and Chandigarh going to the Industrial area of Baddi, Nalagarh etc will get big relief from traffic jams, caused due to the routine closure of level crossing on the National Highway. Besides this, after the construction of ROB on viaducts, the local shopkeepers will have enough space to do their commercial works and pedestrians would also be able to approach the other side of the market by crossing the ROB underneath. This would also help the local traffic to move smoothly,” the statement read.

Pension fixation for HCS officers

The Cabinet approved the proposal “regarding the amendment of Rule 56 in the Haryana Civil Services (pay) Rules 2016. These rules may be called the Haryana Civil Services (Pay) Second Amendment Rules, 2022.”

The statement said, “They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette. As per the amendment; now, for the fixation of a pay of a person who has availed the benefit under the Contributory provident fund and/or defined contributory pension scheme at the time of retirement and has been reemployed in any department, 50 per cent of the last drawn pay shall be worked out and rounded to next rupee. The figure so worked out shall be treated as pension for the purpose of fixation of pay of each re-employed person. Rule 56 is for the fixation of pay on the re-employment of an employee, who retired with contributory provident fund and /or defined contributory pension scheme benefit.”

Compassionate appointment for Pulwama martyr’s wife

The Cabinet approved a proposal to provide compassionate appointment to Mamta Rawat, wife of Pulwama martyr Koushal Kumar Rawat, on Group-D posts under the state’s Martyr Policy by giving age relaxation, as an exceptional case. Koushal Kumar Rawat was martyred on February 14, 2019 in a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Lethpora, Awantipora, Pulwama (J&K).

Haryana Wildlife Preservation Department’s rules amended

The minimum physical standards for recruitment of Wildlife Inspectors were not prescribed under the rules. The physical standards were prescribed for recruitment of Wildlife Guards, but the provision of walking test was not mentioned in the Rules and there was also no such provision for female candidates. Therefore, amendments were made. As per the amendments, now, “The minimum physical standard for male is height 168 cm, chest unexpanded 79 cm and chest expanded 84 cm. For females, the height is 155 cm. The walking test of 25 km for males and 14 km for females to be completed in four hours,” the spokesperson said.