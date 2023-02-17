Haryana Budget session to be held in 2 phases, to start from February 20

The Business Advisory Committee’s (BAC) meeting for the upcoming budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, took place here on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and attended by Leader of the House and CM Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, home minister Anil Vij and Congress’ MLAs led by BB Batra. Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is unwell and advised rest by the doctors could not attend the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Budget Session shall be conducted in two phases – first beginning on February 20 and second beginning from March 17.

The first phase shall comprise Governor’s address on February 20 – the first day of the Session, and discussion shall be held in the House on Governor’s address on February 21 and 22. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who also holds the Finance portfolio shall be presenting the State’s budget for 2023-24 on February 23.

The Session’s next phase shall commence from March 17 and go on till March 22.

The main opposition, Indian National Congress, has announced that it shall be taking on the Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP and Dushyant Chautala led JJP government in the upcoming budget session.

In the CLP meeting, the Congress legislators decided that the party shall be presenting more than two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions in the upcoming budget session.

Congress legislators shall be questioning the state government on the issues including “family identity card, illegal mining, unemployment, old pension scheme, increasing drug addiction, privatization of education, allegations of molestation on the minister, NGT cases, plight of cow shelters, increase in water rate, shortage of electricity, dilapidated condition of roads, demand for permanent jobs to sanitation workers, report of CAG, deduction of old age pension, non-compensation for damage to mustard and wheat crops, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats, implementation of right to recall, and deteriorating law and order.

Congress MLAs will also propose to discuss various issues such as the current status of sports and approval of the fourth floor in residential areas.

INLD’s MLA Abhay Chautala also today announced that he shall also be raising the issues of unemployment, closure of government schools, farmers issues, besides several other issues of public importance.

Chautala added that he shall again question the government on the issue of Excise-department scam.

He claimed that he had also submitted 18 Calling Attention Motions requesting the Speaker to take it up during the upcoming Session.