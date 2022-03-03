Haryana Budget Session: On Day-1, House pays homage to Lata, 17 soldiers

On the first day of the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, obituary resolutions were passed to pay tributes to prominent personalities who expired between the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current one. Leader of the House and CM Manohar Lal Khattar read out the obituary resolutions.

Homage was paid to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar; freedom fighter from Haryana, Umrao Singh Yadav of village Nigana in Rohtak; Devi Pandey, mother of Praveen Pandey, president, Press Advisory Committee, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, and martyrs from Haryana and close relatives of members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of his party. The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families, and observed silence in honour of the departed souls.

The House also paid homage to 17 soldiers who made supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the country.

These included Captain Sahil Vats of district Rohtak, Subedar Major Shamsher Singh Chauhan of Rewari, Subedar Ramesh Chander of Karnal, Master Chief Petty Officer Krishan Kumar of Panipat, Havildar Rampal of Rohtak, Havildar Asbir Singh of Jind, Havildar Rampal of Mahendragarh, Havildar Naresh Kumar of Mahendragarh, Havildar Praveen Kumar of Charkhi Dadri, Naik Vijaypal of Jhajjar, Naik Sandeep Dangi of Hisar, Lance Naik Sachin Dagar of Gurgaon, Lance Naik Preet Singh of Jhajjar, Gunner Naveen Vashisht of Rohtak, Sepoy Sombir Kadian of Jhajjar, Sepoy Ravinder Kumar of Rewari and Sepoy Sahil Chauhan of village Mayan, district Rewari.