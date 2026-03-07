Haryana Budget Session: MLAs raise key infrastructure, health and employment issues; government outlines it’s plans

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha Friday discussed several important development and welfare issues during the Question Hour of the ongoing ongoing Budget Session, with ministers outlining plans for infrastructure, health services, industrial employment and agri regulation.

Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said that a new bus stand will be constructed in Meham once the district administration identifies and provides suitable land for the project. Responding to a question, Panwar said the general manager of Haryana State Transport, Rohtak, has been directed to coordinate with the district administration and suggest suitable land.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi apprised the House that agriculture officers inspected pesticide, fertilizer and seed shops in Fatehabad district between January 1, 2025 and January 25, 2026. A total of 136 pesticide dealers, 148 fertilizer dealers and 128 seed dealers were inspected.

The Minister said that 189 pesticide samples, 252 fertilizer samples and 157 seed samples were collected during inspections. Of the pesticide samples, 171 met quality standards while 18 failed. Similarly, 245 fertilizer samples passed while seven failed, and 155 seed samples passed while two were found substandard. He also clarified that no agricultural input exists under the name “Agro Medicine” under the Insecticides Act, 1968.

Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam informed the House that funds have been released for maintenance and repair of Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complexes in Sarkpur, Mohra and Saha villages under the Mullana Assembly constituency.

“The government has released Rs 22.84 lakh, Rs 25.03 lakh and Rs 24.88 lakh, respectively for the three complexes, and the Public Works Department invited tenders on February 25 for renovation of basic infrastructure. Each complex has sanctioned posts for a watchman and a groundman. At present, coaches for hockey, wrestling, lawn tennis and judo are posted at these complexes, while coach postings are decided at the district level,” Gautam said.

In reply to another question, Minister Panwar said that “the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar has two units of 300 MW each and its ash handling system is functioning smoothly”.

Story continues below this ad

He said “an issue of ash falling has been reported in a village near the Panipat plant due to its proximity to Shree Cement and the ash dyke. The process to shift the affected village has been initiated and 407 plots will be allotted to affected families in a programme scheduled for March 7, 2026”.

On the issue of old age pension related issues, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said that “district-level committees headed by Additional Deputy Commissioners have been formed to resolve pension-related issues. Complaints related to age limits, residence certificates, PPP and other pension matters can be submitted to these committees, while senior officers monitor such issues daily”.

Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry informed the House that, according to government policy, watercourses (khaals) can be reconstructed only after completing 20 years of their construction. She said “38 watercourses in the Adampur Assembly constituency have been remodelled since 2019, while proposals for remodelling 15 more watercourses in 2026–27, costing about Rs 50 crore, are under consideration”.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda apprised the House that “the district administration in Rewari has identified land at the site of the old jail building for construction of a district library. The land belongs to the Public Works Department and the process to transfer it to the Higher Education Department is underway. Construction work will begin once the transfer is completed”.

Story continues below this ad

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao informed the House that under the “PM Rahat Yojana” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, road accident victims will receive cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh. She said several private hospitals in Palwal district have been included in the Ayushman Bharat panel to provide trauma care facilities.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that under the state’s industrial policy, aimed at ensuring 75 per cent employment for Haryana youth in industries, companies receive an employment subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee annually. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced in the 2026–27 Budget that this subsidy will be increased to Rs 1 lakh.

He informed the House that 25 companies have so far received employment generation subsidies amounting to Rs 9.28 crore for providing jobs to 3,054 youth from Haryana.

Meanwhile responding to a question on the health facilities in Palwal, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said “there is no shortage of healthcare facilities in the Palwal region. Residents are served by the 200-bed District Hospital in Palwal and a 50-bed Sub-Divisional Hospital nearby”.

Story continues below this ad

Saini also noted that the earlier traffic congestion problem in Palwal has largely been resolved after the construction of a flyover, which has improved traffic flow and convenience for commuters.