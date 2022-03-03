Haryana Budget Session: In Gov address, pat for state govt for bringing ‘Ram Rajya’, Centre for building Ram temple

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya Wednesday praised the BJP-JJP alliance government for bringing about “unprecedented changes to realise the dream of Ram Rajya — the epitome of good government” and the Centre for taking “several unprecedented decisions” that had increased the pride and prestige of India across the globe “strengthened” the “faith of crores of countrymen” with the “commencement of the construction work of the temple of Lord Shri Ram ji in Ayodhya”.

“In our scriptures, it is believed that ensuring the happiness of each citizen is the utmost duty of any ruler. In the present times, this may act as the key mantra for good governance. The state government has made radical changes in the age-old system while following this mantra. Along with ensuring materialistic development, emphasis is given to developing all the parameters of life,” said Dattatraya.

He was addressing the Vidhan Sabha on the opening day of the Budget session. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will presenting the budget for the 2022-fiscal 23 on March 8.

The Governor said some pioneering innovations by the Haryana government were being adopted not only by other states but also by the central government. “State government’s ‘Lal Dora Mukt’ scheme to give ownership rights has been implemented by the central government under the name of ‘Svamitva Yojana’ across the country. A central team also visited the state to study the ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat’ scheme,” the Governor said.

He said, “Today a strong wind of change can be felt from Panchkula to Palwal and from Sirsa to Faridabad, which clearly indicates that Haryana is rapidly moving ahead to achieve the set goals and objectives of development”. He said, in the NITI Aayog SDG India Index 2020-21, Haryana is among the leading states of the country

To immortalize and honour the bravery of the unsung heroes who played a pivotal role during the first war of Independence, an international level ‘Shahid Smarak’ is being constructed in Ambala, the Governor said.

He further said: “Several unprecedented decisions had been taken by the central government that have increased the pride and prestige of India across the globe. The faith of crores of countrymen has been strengthened with the commencement of the construction work of the temple of Lord Shri Ram- ji in Ayodhya,” he said.

Dattatraya said with the resolve of “public service through good governance,” holistic development of Haryana is being ensured by the state government “while upholding the spirit of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya philosophy along with working on the guiding principles of ‘Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas- Sabka Prayas’ and ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’”.

“To ensure ‘maximum governance-minimum government’, new e-governance initiatives have been brought in every field, like land revenue management, agriculture, industry, health, education, social security, etc. With the help of e-governance, several processes have been re-engineered by the state government to reduce human interference and to curb malpractices,” Dattatraya said.

He said the e-governance campaign is now extended to the ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. “ With this one document, people will get the benefits of all government services and schemes in the comfort of their home and will not have to make rounds of government offices.” he added.

The Governor said that with “a Beej-Se-Bazar-Tak approach”, the state government’s decisions have brought remarkable changes in the agriculture sector and ensured economic upliftment of farmers. “Be it procurement of crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP) or giving compensation for crop damage due to natural calamity, the state government is standing with each farmer. In the previous year, Haryana released Rs 27,000 crore by direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmers against the procurement of crops. The compensation amount for crops damaged due to natural calamity has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre. Recently an amount of Rs 561 crore has been disbursed as crop damage compensation of ‘Kharif-2021’ and Rs 700 crore have been approved for settling the claims raised under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima’ Yojana. Haryana is the only state in the country which procures 14 crops on MSP,” the Governor added.

He also lauded state government for efficiently tackling Covid-19 pandemic. “In all the three waves, adequate arrangements were made for containment, providing relief and ensuring treatment. With concerted efforts made by the state government and its entire machinery, we have been able to control this pandemic,” he added.