Haryana: Budget Session from March 2

Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Budget Session will commence from March 2, and the state’s Budget will be presented on March 8. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and attended by Leader of the House Manohar Lal Khattar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwarpal.

The session will continue till March 22, an official statement said. The Budget session will begin with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address.

There will be a discussion on the Governor’s address on March 3, 4 and 7. After the presentation of the Budget by Khattar on March 8, there will be a break from March 9 to 11 followed by the weekend. During this period, ad-hoc committees of the MLAs will study the Budget proposals and give their suggestions to the CM, said the statement.

Discussions on the proposals will be held from March 14 to 16. There will be a break on March 17, and state holidays from March 18 till 20, the statement added. There will be legislative business on March 21 and 22.

Giving details of the BAC meeting, Khattar said that adequate time has been kept for the proceedings of the Budget Session. He added that at least 73 MLAs and ministers shall be kept in one or another committees. He added that suggestions have also been sought from all the MLAs and ministers.

