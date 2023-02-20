Haryana Budget Session begins today: Oppn to take on govt over killing of two Muslim men, assault on employees seeking OPS

The Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin at 11 am Monday with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address to the House. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the State’s Budget for 2023-24 on February 23.

The session is also likely to begin on a stormy note as the main Opposition Indian National Congress will take on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP and Dushyant Chautala-led JJP coalition government on various issues.

Congress MLAs told The Indian Express they will raise the recent incident of the charred bodies of two Muslim men being found inside a burnt Bolero SUV in Bhiwani. The crime shows how bad the law and order situation is in Haryana.

They said they will also raise Sunday’s incident in Panchkula where government employees seeking Old Pension Scheme (OPS) were cane charged by the police. Opposition leaders slammed the coalition government for using force on its own employees and not adhering to their demand for OPS.

Congress legislators have presented more than two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions to be taken up in the Budget Session.

Besides these, the Opposition will also question the state government on various other issues, including rising unemployment, price-rise, closure of government schools, deteriorating law and order etc.

Congress legislators said they will be questioning the state government on several issues, including family identity cards, illegal mining, unemployment, OPS, increasing drug addiction, privatisation of education, allegations of molestation on a minister, NGT cases, and the plight of cow shelters. They will also raise the issue of an increase in water rate, shortage of electricity, dilapidated condition of roads, demand for permanent jobs to sanitation workers, report of CAG, deduction of old age pension, non-compensation for damage to mustard and wheat crops, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats, implementation of the right to recall, and deteriorating law and order.

Congress MLAs will also propose to discuss various issues such as the current status of sports and approval of the fourth floor in residential areas.

INLD’s MLA Abhay Chautala has announced he will also be raising the issues of unemployment, closure of government schools, and farmers issues, besides several other issues of public importance. Chautala added he will once again question the government on the issue of the excise department scam. He claimed he had also submitted 18 Calling Attention Motions requesting the speaker to take them up during the session.

The Business Advisory Committee’s (BAC) meeting for the state’s Budget Session took place last week. The meeting was chaired by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and attended by Leader of the House and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, home minister Anil Vij and Congress MLAs led by B B Batra. Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was unwell and advised to rest by the doctors could not attend the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Budget Session will be conducted in two phases—the first beginning on February 20 which will go on till February 23 and the second phase from March 17.

The first phase will comprise the Governor’s address, and a discussion will be held in the House on his address on February 21 and 22. The session’s next phase will commence on March 17 and go on till March 22.