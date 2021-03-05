Haryana budget session begins today

The budget session of the Haryana Assembly beginning Friday is likely to be stormy with the Congress geared up to corner the ruling BJP-JJP coalition over law and order and the Centre’s new farm legislation and bring in a no-confidence motion, while the government is set to bring contentious “anti-conversion” bill and one pertaining to recovery of damage caused to public property during agitations from protestors.

The session will begin with Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s address. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on March 10.

Following Covid-19 protocol, the session will commence at 2 pm. The MLAs, however, shall not be required to bring a Covid-19 negative certificate as was mandatory during the previous session. However, there would be thermal scanning at the entry gates of the Vidhan Sabha premises and if any MLA or officer shows signs of any of the Covid-19 symptoms, he shall be taken to the isolation room for Rapid-Antigen test.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who chaired a CLP meeting, here, reiterated that he will move the No-Confidence motion against the government.

“Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker and he would then decide when the House will discuss the motion and vote on it. In the House, we will seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams. Opposition demands that all issues related to public interest must be discussed during the session and all the MLAs should get full time to highlight these issues,” Hooda said.

“A private member bill will be brought to amend the APMC Act to provide MSP rights to farmers”, Hooda added.

Reacting to 75 per cent reservation for Haryana’s youths in private jobs, Hooda said it is the biggest fraud with the youth of Haryana because in the section-5 of this law, the government has already given a bypass to the job seekers. “Section 5 provides that any industry can avoid giving reservation to local youth by pretending that special abilities and competencies are needed. Even before the enactment of this law, the coalition government altered the Haryana domicile rules. Now a person from any state can easily get Haryana domicile and by extension private jobs reserved for local youths and government jobs reserved for SC and BC category”.

Responding to the question of increasing debt on the state, Hooda said, “Total debt on Haryana from the day the state was formed to the day when then the BJP took office six years ago was Rs 60,000 crore. In the last six years of BJP government, this debt has increased to Rs 2.25 lakh crore”.

The opposition will also take on the government over unemployment, law and order and the price of cooking gas and other essential commodities. The ongoing tug of war between Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij over the tenure of Director General of Police Manoj Yadava has also given ammunition to Congress to target the government.

The state government is expected to highlight a “two-fold” increase the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since 2014-15, when the Congress term ended. The GSDP was then Rs 3.99 lakh crore and is now Rs 8.58 lakh crore, the CM has said earlier.

Khattar has said excise revenue doubled during the BJP tenure – from Rs 3,697 crore collected as excise duty in 2013-14 to Rs 7,000 crore in the current financial year so far.

The GST-VAT collection is similarly up, according to official statistics.