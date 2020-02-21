Haryana Budget session begins: State committed to getting its share of water through SYL, Gov tells lawmakers

In September last year, the Supreme Court had given four more months to Punjab, Haryana and the Centre to find an amicable solution to break the deadlock between the two states over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal. In September last year, the Supreme Court had given four more months to Punjab, Haryana and the Centre to find an amicable solution to break the deadlock between the two states over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said on Wednesday that the state’s BJP-JJP government was committed to securing the state’s legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. The Governor touched upon the contentious issue in his address to the state Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, which will conclude on March 4. The CM will present the budget on February 28.

“The government accords high priority to ensuring equitable distribution of water to every farmer. Every possible effort will be made to bring to Haryana its legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the SYL canal at the earliest,” said the Governor.

“By augmenting the capacity of Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) system during the past two years, the state is already drawing more than 30 per cent additional water from river Yamuna during the monsoons which otherwise used to flow down the river. My government is working on a plan to increase this additional quantity carried by WJC to 40 per cent by March, 2022,” he added.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had given four more months to Punjab, Haryana and the Centre to find an amicable solution to break the deadlock between the two states over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal.

The Governor concluded his speech in about nine minutes after reading out only a part of the 27-page address and told the House that the rest of it be treated as having been read.

During his address, Arya touched upon the government’s various welfare initiatives, including those for farmers and women.

He pointed out how the Haryana government has undertaken a new initiative to promote hygiene among adolescent girls and women from the BPL (below poverty line) families in the age group of 10 to 45 years under which sanitary napkins would be distributed free of cost to approximately 11 lakh families in the state.

According to the Governor, the state government was committed to making the state safe for women. “The government will strive to improve the safety of women at homes and in public spaces through a mass movement in the state. The government will strengthen the infrastructure and provide all the support required to prevent crime against women. The government will run a comprehensive and focused campaign to bring about requisite behavioural changes and to make everyone sensitive to gender justice and gender equality issues. The government shall continue to make efforts to curb female foeticide,” he said in his address.

Arya said that the state government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as Sushashan Sankalp Varsh. Under this, the focus would be given on launching several new good governance initiatives and on improving service delivery to citizens by every department and across the state throughout the year, he added.

“The vision of the present state government is complete digitisation of the land records so that owners could access details of their properties and their land records online any time. For this, an Integrated Haryana Land Records Information System (Web-HALRIS) has been developed. It has been rolled out in 102 Tehsils/Sub-Tehsils and the whole state would be covered by June 30, 2020,” he added.

On the issue of drug menace in the state, Arya said the government intends to adopt a multi-stakeholder approach to the issue of addiction to drugs by involving NGOs, educational institutions and community organisations.

A substantial part of Governor Arya’s speech dealt with agriculture sector.

“To promote judicious use of fertilisers, about 81.69 lakh soil health cards have been issued to farmers. The government aims to establish a soil testing laboratory in 111 Agriculture Market Committee Mandis and sub yards during this year. Block level soil fertility maps will be prepared on the basis of these test results,” he said.

The government also plans to develop an integrated afforestation plan in every village and out of 6,841 villages in the state, 1,100 villages would be taken up during 2020-21 under this scheme, he said.

Farmers will also be taking up tree plantation in their agricultural fields, he added.

On the issue of stubble burning in the state, he said an extensive campaign was undertaken for the management of crop residue.

On law and order front, he said the government follows a policy of preventive policing and is making effective efforts through a variety of measures to control crime.

