Uproar in Haryana Assembly over introduction of anti-conversion Bill

The Haryana Budget session started off on a stormy note on Friday as the Opposition raised strong objections to the Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, that was introduced in the Vidhan Sabha.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while speaking on the Bill, clarified that it never discriminated against any religion and talks only about forcible conversions. Pointing to the legislators, the CM added: “All the people who are sitting on these benches can get their religion converted to whichever they want to.”

The remarks did not go down well with the legislators with Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian tearing a copy of it for which he was suspended. Legislators of the party continued protests, calling the Bill “unconstitutional”.