Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Haryana Budget Live Updates: CM Khattar to present Budget today; Congress MLA Kadian’s suspension revoked

Haryana Budget 2022-23 Live Updates: The Budget session in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will go on a break from March 9 to 11, followed by the weekend. During this time, ad-hoc committees of the MLAs will study the Budget proposals and give their suggestions to the CM.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 8, 2022 9:04:56 am
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

Haryana Budget 2022-23 Live Updates: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be presenting the state Budget today (Tuesday).

The Budget session, which began on March 2, will go on till March 22 with a break from March 9 to 11, followed by the weekend. During this time, ad-hoc committees of the MLAs will study the Budget proposals and give their suggestions to the CM, an official statement has said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday revoked Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian’s suspension after he expressed regret over tearing a copy of the anti-conversion bill on Friday (March 4) for which he was suspended from the ongoing budget session.

Haryana Budget 2022-23 News: CM Manohar Lal Khattar to present state Budget; Suspension of Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian for tearing copy of anti-conversion Bill revoked; Follow this space for latest updates

09:04 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian’s suspension from budget session revoked

The Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday revoked Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian’s suspension after he expressed regret over tearing a copy of the anti-conversion bill on Friday (March 4) for which he was suspended from the ongoing budget session.

The Speaker revoked Kadian’s suspension after examining video footage of Friday’s proceedings and verifying that the latter committed the act on a “sudden provocation” after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had spoken in the House.

Soon after the Question Hour concluded on Monday, Opposition leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the issue of Kadian’s suspension with the speaker and called it an “unprecedented” and “undemocratic” move. Read more

09:03 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Good morning!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from the ongoing Budget session in Haryana Assembly. 

Haryana introduces Bill to stop ‘forcible’ conversions, faces heated protests in House

The Haryana government Friday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to prevent religious conversions “through force, undue influence or allurement,” triggering vociferous opposition from the Congress, which said it was a bid to divide communities.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta suspended Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian for the remaining sittings of the Budget session for tearing a copy of the Bill. The suspension was later revoked on Monday. Other members of the Congress staged a walkout against Kadian’s suspension.

According to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, the onus of proof lies with the accused. If conversion is done by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means of coercion, then there is a provision of imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Govt to distribute tablets to govt school students of classes 10, 11, 12 by May

The Haryana government said it will start distributing mobile tablets to students of classes 10, 11 and 12 by May this year. For now, the tablets shall not be distributed to students of classes 8 and 9 as earlier announced by the state government.

The issue came to light during the Question Hour of the ongoing budget session in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

