Haryana Budget Live Updates: CM Khattar to present Budget today; Congress MLA Kadian’s suspension revoked

The Haryana government Friday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to prevent religious conversions “through force, undue influence or allurement,” triggering vociferous opposition from the Congress, which said it was a bid to divide communities.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta suspended Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian for the remaining sittings of the Budget session for tearing a copy of the Bill. The suspension was later revoked on Monday. Other members of the Congress staged a walkout against Kadian’s suspension.

According to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, the onus of proof lies with the accused. If conversion is done by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means of coercion, then there is a provision of imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh.

The Haryana government said it will start distributing mobile tablets to students of classes 10, 11 and 12 by May this year. For now, the tablets shall not be distributed to students of classes 8 and 9 as earlier announced by the state government.

The issue came to light during the Question Hour of the ongoing budget session in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday.