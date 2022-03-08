Haryana Budget Live Updates: CM Khattar to present Budget today; Congress MLA Kadian’s suspension revoked

Haryana Budget 2022-23 Live Updates: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be presenting the state Budget today (Tuesday).
The Budget session, which began on March 2, will go on till March 22 with a break from March 9 to 11, followed by the weekend. During this time, ad-hoc committees of the MLAs will study the Budget proposals and give their suggestions to the CM, an official statement has said.
Meanwhile, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday revoked Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian’s suspension after he expressed regret over tearing a copy of the anti-conversion bill on Friday (March 4) for which he was suspended from the ongoing budget session.
The Speaker revoked Kadian’s suspension after examining video footage of Friday’s proceedings and verifying that the latter committed the act on a “sudden provocation” after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had spoken in the House.
Soon after the Question Hour concluded on Monday, Opposition leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the issue of Kadian’s suspension with the speaker and called it an “unprecedented” and “undemocratic” move. Read more
