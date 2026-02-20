‘Respect, security and a $1 trillion dream’: Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh lays out Haryana’s bold vision in Budget address

In a wide-ranging and forward-looking address on the opening day of the Budget Session of the Haryana Assembly, Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh Friday outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a $1 trillion-plus economy by 2047, and emphasised inclusive growth, social security, and good governance.

Welcoming members to the second Budget Session of the 15th Assembly, the Governor said ensuring “respect and security for every section of society was not only the government’s foremost duty but also the truest expression of national service”.

With a blend of welfare expansion, infrastructure growth, fiscal strength, and a long-term economic vision, the Budget Session began with a clear message: Haryana is positioning itself not just for incremental progress, but for transformative change by 2047.

Vision 2047: A trillion-dollar economy

At the heart of the address was the Haryana Vision Document 2047, described as “a strategic blueprint to elevate the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy and beyond”. The Governor stressed that “the roadmap balances economic expansion with social justice, guided by the philosophy of Antyodaya, uplifting the last person in the queue, as a moral commitment of sensitive governance”.

“Haryana is already making a strong contribution to the national economy, accounting for 3.8 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product. The state also ranks first in total State GST growth up to January in the current financial year and stands fifth nationally with a 7.34 per cent share in overall GST collections,” he highlighted.

Social security and welfare push

Placing strong emphasis on welfare, the Governor noted that social security pensions are now being disbursed in “active mode,” ensuring timely and efficient payments. “Under the scheme, senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, and those suffering from serious illnesses receive Rs. 3,200 per month”..

“In the housing sector, more than 1.56 lakh homes have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, providing secure shelter to thousands of families. Additionally, 858 unauthorised colonies within municipal limits have been notified for regularisation, a move aimed at improving urban planning and living standards”, the Governor said.

Story continues below this ad

“Rural development has been envisioned beyond basic infrastructure to include dignity and quality of life. Under the Mahagram Yojana, projects have been completed in 19 villages, with work ongoing in 43 others. The government has also established 983 Atal Libraries, 415 indoor gyms, and 616 women’s cultural centres in villages to foster education, fitness, and social empowerment”.

Farmers, environment and sustainable growth

The Governor underlined that the state government has “adopted multi-dimensional strategies to increase farmers’ incomes and reduce agricultural risks”. “Haryana has set a national example in environmental conservation and sustainable farming practices”.

“In a major infrastructure push, 6,030 kilometres of roads were repaired during 2025–26. The Rs. 11,607 crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project was described as a “game changer” for the state’s economy, expected to significantly boost logistics, connectivity, and investment. Since 2020–21, 223 new power substations have been established across the state. Under the Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon scheme, 6,019 villages now receive 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply,” the Governor said.

Youth, education and employment

Focusing on the demographic dividend, the Governor said the government has prioritised education, skill development, and employment generation. “The Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam was credited with playing a transformative role in streamlining recruitment processes. Special attention has been given to improving the quality, access, and equity of education. Schools, colleges, and universities are being upgraded to meet modern requirements, ensuring that students are equipped to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy”.

Story continues below this ad

Women’s empowerment and public safety

The address also spotlighted women’s empowerment, with multiple schemes aimed at ensuring dignity, safety, and self-reliance. The Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana was cited as an example of effective implementation in this regard.

On law and order, the Governor said, “The government has accorded top priority to peace, security, and the rule of law. Between July 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025, the conviction rate in registered cases rose to 74.13 per cent — a figure presented as evidence of improved policing and judicial coordination”.

Investment, exports and economic momentum

Haryana has emerged as a preferred destination for investors, the Governor asserted. “In 2023–24, the state’s total exports reached a historic Rs. 2.75 lakh crore. In 2024–25, merchandise exports touched Rs. 1,61,707 crore, reflecting sustained momentum in manufacturing and trade”.

In a landmark legislative development, the House passed the Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 on September 22, 2025, a move the Governor described as “historic.”

Story continues below this ad

Cultural and civic initiatives

“The government has also approved five acres of land in Kurukshetra for the construction of a Sikh Museum and Memorial dedicated to the Sikh Gurus, underscoring its commitment to preserving cultural heritage. Additionally, new projects worth Rs. 963.40 crore have been approved this financial year based on recommendations from members of the House,” the Governor said.

Call for unity

Concluding his address, Governor Ghosh urged legislators to rise above political differences and work collectively toward building a prosperous and inclusive Haryana.