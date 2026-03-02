Interest-free EV loans for women, 21 new stadiums: CM Saini unveils roadmap for sports, youth empowerment in Budget

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a push to transform Haryana into a global hub for sports and entrepreneurship, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday proposed a 37.22 per cent increase in the budget for sports, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship. The outlay has been hiked from the revised estimate of Rs 1,603.75 crore to Rs 2,200.63 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
In his Budget 2026-27 speech, CM Saini announced several initiatives aimed at youth welfare. These included special rebates for women purchasing their first electric car, as well as the opening of new synthetic tracks and stadiums in each district of the state.
“To accelerate the pace of making women ‘Lakhpati Didi’, a pink cab scheme will be launched under which women will be given driving training and provided interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for the purchase of electric vehicles,” CM Saini said.
“To redefine the aspirations of athletes and further enhance their abilities, I propose the following: In 2026-27, a ‘Fit Haryana’ campaign will be launched by September 30 across the state to promote a healthy lifestyle and fitness among all citizens of Haryana,” he said.
“Internationally renowned coaches will be appointed to train promising athletes in innovative techniques and help them win more medals. A synthetic athletic track will be built in each district. A Khelo India Mini Centre will be established in each district, and its management will be entrusted to a former champion athlete,” he added.
He also unveiled a roadmap to redefine Haryana’s sporting dominance with 21 new stadiums across 12 districts: Kaithal, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Jind, Rohtak, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Fatehabad, and Palwal. The Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Daulatabad will be upgraded to the state’s first international-standard para-sports stadium.
Saini said a scientific talent search campaign will be launched under Mission Olympic 2036. Every district will receive one synthetic athletic track and one Khelo India Mini Centre.
Saini also announced six mobile units costing Rs 6 crore for training in EV maintenance, solar energy, and digital services to rural and remote areas. Under the Mukhyamantri Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Antyodaya families will receive an additional monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 over their existing stipend. Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal will introduce 3–4 month bridge courses. Also, two major ITI clusters will be established in Sonipat and Kurukshetra at a cost of Rs 241 crore.
New State Entrepreneurship Development Institutes will be established with a capacity to train 1,000 youth annually at Rs 60 crore, with 30 per cent seats reserved for women.
According to the latest official Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data for 2023-24, as reported by the Haryana government through various platforms, the overall unemployment situation in the state is as follows: Rural unemployment stands at 31 per 1,000 people, while urban unemployment is 40 per 1,000 persons.
This translates to approximately 3.1 per cent unemployment in rural areas and 4.0 per cent in urban areas. Also, the PLFS indicates that youth unemployment in Haryana is around 15.4 per cent, with female unemployment at approximately 25.1 per cent and male unemployment at about 13.8 per cent.
Reacting to the budget, Haryana state Congress president Rao Narender Singh said, “Despite rising unemployment in the state, the budget does not present any clear roadmap for sustainable job creation. Despite tall claims, the government continues to emphasise contractual and temporary positions instead of creating permanent government jobs, which is unjust to the future of young people.”
