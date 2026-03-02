Interest-free EV loans for women, 21 new stadiums: CM Saini unveils roadmap for sports, youth empowerment in Budget

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the portfolio of finance, presented Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

In a push to transform Haryana into a global hub for sports and entrepreneurship, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday proposed a 37.22 per cent increase in the budget for sports, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship. The outlay has been hiked from the revised estimate of Rs 1,603.75 crore to Rs 2,200.63 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

In his Budget 2026-27 speech, CM Saini announced several initiatives aimed at youth welfare. These included special rebates for women purchasing their first electric car, as well as the opening of new synthetic tracks and stadiums in each district of the state.

“To accelerate the pace of making women ‘Lakhpati Didi’, a pink cab scheme will be launched under which women will be given driving training and provided interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for the purchase of electric vehicles,” CM Saini said.