New power company for farmers, revival of credit societies: CM Saini presents Haryana Budget with focus on rural growth

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday presented the Haryana Budget 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026–27, marking a 10.28 per cent increase over the revised estimate of Rs 2.02 lakh crore for the previous year.
CM Sain highlighted the state’s significant role in India’s growing economy, setting an ambitious goal for Haryana to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He said that for the first time in the state’s history, 98 per cent of the total budget was successfully utilised in the previous financial year.
Saini said the state’s economic condition is improving, with Haryana now having the highest per capita income among major states. At current prices, Haryana’s per capita income rose from Rs 1,47,382 in 2014–15 to Rs 3,24,958 in 2023–24 (provisional estimate). In 2024–25 (quick estimate), it increased to Rs 3,58,171, while the national average stood at only Rs 2,19,575. For 2025–26 (advance estimate), this figure is projected to rise further to Rs 3,95,618, he said.
The fiscal deficit has risen by 2.75 per cent from 2014 to 2024, while during the previous government’s tenure, it increased by as much as 44 per cent, he said. Also, losses from government undertakings have decreased threefold, Saini claimed.
The Haryana Budget 2026-27 introduces a major overhaul for primary agricultural credit societies (PACS). Currently, only 33 out of 804 PACS are profitable, and the government aims to bring 300 PACS into profit by diversifying their operations to include petrol pumps. Seminars will be organised in industrial training institutes (ITIs), and government works worth Rs 4,000 crore will be carried out through them.
Gram sabha meetings will now be mandated to discuss six issues: development, de-addiction, drinking water, sanitation, solid waste management, and maintenance inspections. MLAs are now permitted to participate in these grassroots meetings.
Another significant highlight is the creation of a third power distribution company, Haryana Agri DISCOM, specifically designed to cater to the farming community. This dedicated utility will manage 5,084 agricultural feeders, ensuring uninterrupted power for 7.12 lakh consumers. Through this, tubewell connections will be provided to farmers. Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (HBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) are the other two existing distribution companies in the state.
On the healthcare front, the ‘Har Nari, Swasth Nari’ scheme will see the establishment of dedicated clinics in every district. Furthermore, the state will launch a massive drive to vaccinate 3 lakh 14-year-old girls against human papillomavirus (HPV) to combat cervical cancer.
CM Saini announced that under the AI Mission, 1 lakh youth will receive training. He highlighted that proposals from four departments have been prioritised in this initiative. Furthermore, each department will allocate a portion of its upcoming budget to women and another to senior citizens.
Saini said the government has taken significant steps to improve conditions in industrial areas in the erstwhile Punjab state, specifically in Sonipat, Hisar, Ambala City, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Nilokheri, Bahadurgarh, Barwala, and Panipat.
These industrial zones were initially under the industries department but were later transferred to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). Since they fall within municipal limits, they are experiencing infrastructure issues.
To address the concerns of industrialists, the government has announced the establishment of a special fund of Rs 500 crore for the 2026–27 fiscal year, named ‘Saksham’. The aim of this fund is to enhance infrastructure in targeted cities, promote industrial activities, and strengthen the local economy. This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting and developing the industrial sector.
Saini said that building on the example set by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, he held meetings in Gurgaon with various segments of society to discuss the budget. Over 2,000 suggestions were received during these meetings, along with additional input through emails and letters. Each of these suggestions was thoroughly discussed. Of these, approximately 5,000 suggestions have been incorporated into the budget, including 12 specific proposals.
