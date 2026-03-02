New power company for farmers, revival of credit societies: CM Saini presents Haryana Budget with focus on rural growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the portfolio of finance, presented Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday presented the Haryana Budget 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 2.23 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026–27, marking a 10.28 per cent increase over the revised estimate of Rs 2.02 lakh crore for the previous year.

CM Sain highlighted the state’s significant role in India’s growing economy, setting an ambitious goal for Haryana to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He said that for the first time in the state’s history, 98 per cent of the total budget was successfully utilised in the previous financial year.

Saini said the state’s economic condition is improving, with Haryana now having the highest per capita income among major states. At current prices, Haryana’s per capita income rose from Rs 1,47,382 in 2014–15 to Rs 3,24,958 in 2023–24 (provisional estimate). In 2024–25 (quick estimate), it increased to Rs 3,58,171, while the national average stood at only Rs 2,19,575. For 2025–26 (advance estimate), this figure is projected to rise further to Rs 3,95,618, he said.