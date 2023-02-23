scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Eye on growth, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to present Budget shortly

The Budget session of the Assembly had commenced on February 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his team give the finishing touches to the budget on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will be presenting the state’s Budget today.

The Budget session of the Assembly had commenced on February 20. Khattar had said that the focus of the Budget shall be welfare for all the sections of society with specific attention towards the rural-development, environment, healthcare and education sectors.

Government officials had said that before presenting the Budget, Khattar had held a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings with an aim to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders are incorporated. These meetings have been a key of the Khattar government before every Budget for the last three years.

While chairing one such consultation meeting with his Cabinet and the administrative wing at Haryana Niwas, Khattar had said, “On the lines of the Union Budget, Haryana’s Budget will be aimed at the holistic development of the state bringing the Antyodaya into mainstream.”

Khattar further told the officers, “In Budget 2023-24, special focus should be laid on the formulation of schemes to further strengthen the Education, Health, Rural Development and Environment departments. All the key suggestions shared by the stakeholders should be incorporated so as to make it a ‘public friendly’ Budget. More IT reforms should be brought in to realise the dream of ‘Digital Haryana’ with maximum governance and minimum government.”

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:26 IST
