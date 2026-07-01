4-year-old boy dies after 21-hour rescue from borewell in Haryana’s Ambala

Dr Rishipal Singh, Medical Officer, Ambala Civil Hospital, said the The child was treated immediately after being rescued from the borewell. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

The four-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell in a village in Haryana’s Ambala district Tuesday morning, was declared dead after rescuers pulled him out following a 21-hour operation early Wednesday.

According to officials, Nirbhay was taken out of the borewell in Dhanaura village around 3.30 am after multiple attempts were made by the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to rescue him since Tuesday morning.

Dr Rishipal Singh, Medical Officer, Ambala Civil Hospital, said the child was treated immediately after being rescued from the borewell. He was then taken to the Ambala Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.