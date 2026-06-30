4-year-old boy falls into 220-ft borewell in Haryana village; rescue underway

A four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell at Dhanaura in Haryana’s Ambala district on Tuesday morning. Rescue operations have begun. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar said the child is believed to be stuck about 220 feet inside the borewell.

“The incident took place around 6.30-7 am today. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has arrived with specialised equipment, and efforts are underway to rescue him. The Army’s heavy machinery is also on the way. Every effort is being made to rescue the child safely,” Tomar told reporters.

Tomar added that the borewell is around nine inches in diameter.

The police said the boy, identified as Nirbhay, accompanied his father Manjeet Singh to the field specifically to give breakfast to his grandfather Karnail Singh, who had gone there to work.