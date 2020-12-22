Haryana cracks whip on overloaded mining vehicles

“Chief Secretary said that overloaded vehicles have not only become a major cause of accidents but are also causing revenue loss to the state,” a government spokesperson said. (Getty Images/ Representational)

To ensure that there is no overloading in vehicles from other states involved in carrying mined material, Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan Monday directed officers concerned to st up checkpoints on inter-state borders and at the entry and exit points of all crusher zones.

Vardhan gave the directions while presiding over a meeting regarding drawing a strategy for checking plying of overloaded mining vehicles.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to form a Committee along with the District Transport Officers (DTOs) and conduct special drives under which special monitoring of overloaded vehicles can be done on the inter-state borders.

“ Proper coordination with the officers of neighbouring states should be established so as to ensure close monitoring of such vehicles,” Vardhan said.

Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, Anand Mohan Sharan informed the Chief Secretary that “ a separate list of entry points of vehicles coming from outside the state and crushing zones has been prepared and checkpoints are being setup with the help of police”.

