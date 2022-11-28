Haryana bond policy drawn up to charge Rs 40 lakh from MBBS students: Student leader Priya Kaushik

For the past nearly one month, MBBS students studying in government institutions are on the warpath against the Haryana government’s ‘bond policy’. Against this backdrop, a student leader from Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Priya Kaushik, tells Sukhbir Siwach about their concerns and strategy for the future.

Q. Why are you on strike?

Kaushik: On November 6, 2020, the Haryana government announced a bond policy for MBBS students. Our fee was increased from Rs 52,000 to Rs 10 lakh annually. Initially, just an agreement was required to be signed by the students. But from this year (2022), the government started charging this increased fee. We, therefore, started an agitation against it on November 1. From November 5, we went on a strike, which is still going on. Responding to the IMA’s call, doctors of government hospitals and private clinics, too, have joined the strike – except for emergency services – in Haryana for a day (November 28).

Q. What are your objections to the bond policy?

Kaushik: This policy was conceived to just charge Rs 40 lakh along with interest from the students. This is being implemented without any job security. In Haryana, banks have also been involved in bond-cum-loan agreements. Although, in other states, the banks have not been involved in such bonds. There it’s just a matter between the institutes and the students.

Q. The government says the sole aim of the bond policy is to meet the shortage of doctors in government hospitals. What do you say?

Kaushik: This is just a baseless argument. In two meetings held with us in Chandigarh, the officers have made it clear that offering a job is not the responsibility of the government. If we see the pattern of recruitment of doctors for government hospitals, there were just 447 posts against nearly 1,400 applications in Haryana in 2020. If the shortage of doctors was the real issue, then they would have increased the number of posts to be filled.

Q. The government says no student will have to pay any bond amount, instead they will have to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount only. What do you say?

Kaushik: Only selected doctors will be given government jobs. If the remaining doctors join private jobs, they won’t get a job offering more than Rs 50,000 or Rs 60,000 per month. As per the bond policy, they will have to pay an EMI (equated monthly instalment) of Rs 68,000. Then what will be left with the new doctors?

Q. What are your main demands?

Advertisement

Kaushik: The bond amount should be reduced from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The period required to be in government service to get away from paying the bond amount should be reduced from seven years to one year. There should be a uniform bond policy for MBBS students across the country. All cases registered against the agitating students should be withdrawn.

Q. What will be your next course of action?

Kaushik: Till now, all meetings have failed to resolve our concerns. With the support of the IMA (Indian Medical Association), we may expand our agitation to the pan-India level if the Haryana government doesn’t listen to our demands.

Q. Apart from the bond policy, what are the other challenges for MBBS students?

Advertisement

Kaushik: At present, only the bond policy is our major concern.