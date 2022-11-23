Haryana BKU calls off roadblock protest after minister assures withdrawal of all cases registered during farm law agitation

Farmer’s union Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Haryana has backed off from a proposed protest on Thursday by blocking the GT Road, after assurances from Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij about withdrawing all cases registered against farmers during the agitation against now-repealed farm laws.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, the chief of the Haryana unit of the BKU, said Vij had invited a union delegation for talks earlier in the day. “We have been told that many of the agitation cases have already been withdrawn while the process has been initiated to withdraw remaining isolated cases too. The home minister has given directions to the officers in this regard. We have been assured that no action will be taken against the associates of farmer agitation too if any cases are pending against them.”

The home minister directed the officials to withdraw 32 previous cases too, said Chaduni.

Chaduni said a farmer rally will be held at Mohra (Ambala) grain market on Thursday as per the already announced programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram. “After the rally, we will submit a memorandum to the authorities to be sent to the prime minister and the chief minister in connection with our remaining demands,” said Chaduni.

The November 24 rally is also being organised to remind how two years ago (November 24, 2020) Chaduni had rallied protesters to make it to New Delhi. The next day, thousands hit the streets in Haryana, surging through barricades on the Ambala-Delhi highway. After this march, farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws drew national attention.

Last week, Chaduni had said: “The Haryana government has betrayed us. It promised to take back all cases but is showing some as untraced. Against this betrayal, on November 24, we will block the GT Road (Ambala-Delhi national highway) near Mohra (Ambala), if all cases are not taken back by then.”

After Chaduni threatened to block the GT Road, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress had accused the BJP-JJP government of “deliberately forcing the farmers to come on the streets time and again”.

Advertisement

Hooda had said: “The demand of the farmers is completely justified. All the cases registered against them should be withdrawn immediately. If the current government does not do this, then this decision will be taken by the Congress when it returns to power. Along with this, farmers who sacrificed their lives during the movement will be given martyr status and their families will be given financial help and a government job.”

State government officials said several FIRs lodged against the agitators have already been withdrawn while the procedure to cancel others is going on.