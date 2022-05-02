Haryana BJP MLA takes oath to make India ‘Hindu Rashtra’, says did so as a Hindu

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aseem Goel Sunday took an oath to make India a “Hindu Rashtra” and “make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Haryana’s Ambala city. In the purported videos of the event that surfaced on social media, Suresh Chavanke, the editor-in-chief of the television channel Sudarshan News, who is facing trial in a hate speech case in Delhi, is seen administering the oath.

As per the information, a seminar was organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan on the topic of ‘Uniform Civil Code’ at Aggarwal Bhawan in Ambala City where among others 42-year-old Goel, the Ambala MLA, was present.

The pledge that Chavanke administered in Hindi goes: “We pledge to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra, let it be a Hindu Rashtra and take it forward. If needed, we will make or take sacrifice for it but at any cost, we will declare Hindustan as Hindu Rashtra. May our deities and ancestors give us strength to achieve this goal.”

In a video clipping, Goel is seen standing on the stage facing the gathering with his right-hand raised and repeating the words administered by Chavanke. A slogan in the favour of a Hindu Rashtra was also raised and the MLA was seen raising both his hands in support along with others present.

Sharing the video of the event on his Twitter handle, Chavanke said: “Hindu Rashtra ki shapath – Ambala With the political and awakened religious lovers of different regions of Haryana”

Goel told PTI that he took the oath along with others at the event “as a Hindu” and not as a BJP MLA. “I am proud to be a Hindu,” he said.

The development comes nearly two weeks after Goel reported to the Ambala police that he had received a “threatening letter purportedly from one Khan”. The person in the purported letter allegedly threatened Goel of “dire consequences as all the Jehadis have joined him in this pursuit.” Acting on the letter, the SP Ambala had issued directions to the police to “take all preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order”. An FIR was also registered at Ambala’s Baldev Nagar Police Station in this regard.

Earlier in 2019, Goel and his supporters had raised slogans against the then Ambala SP Mohit Handa and police accusing them of “harassment of the people in the name of checking traffic violations”. The MLA had alleged that the police were collecting bribes from the people. On the other hand, the SP had tried to explain his point of view stating that more than 50 nakas were installed to check the traffic violations.

Just three days after the spat with Goel, which had taken place in the presence of Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar during a meeting, Handa was transferred to Dadri. Handa is currently DCP, Panchkula.

Goel was elected legislator from Ambala City for the second time in 2019. In his profile for the Vidhan Sabha record, he has identified himself as a commission agent (arhtiya at grain market). He had completed his graduation from DAV College, Naneola (Ambala City).