Haryana BJP leader turns down party post: ‘Politics not possible in closed room, under police protection’

BJP leader and former state Home Minister Sampat Singh has refused to accept his nomination as member of the party’s state executive stating that “politics is impossible in a closed room and under police protection”.

In a letter written to state party president Om Prakash Dhankar to express his gratitude for his nomination, Sampat Singh also expressed his inability in accepting the responsibility keeping in view the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Referring to several protests held against leaders of BJP over the issue of three farm laws, Singh said that the party leaders have no option but to hold meetings under police protection because of the agitation. “It is virtually impossible to conduct any meaningful political and party activity without heavy police deployment,” said Singh in his letter.

Stating that he is in support of farmers’ demands since the beginning, the former minister said the party should resolve the issues of the farmers on priority.

When contacted, a senior BJP leader refused to comment on Sampat Singh’s move.

A six-time MLA, Singh had joined the BJP ahead of October 2019 Assembly polls after the Congress denied him a ticket. In January, Singh had urged the Centre to give up its “adamant attitude” and repeal all three contentious Central farm laws.

“These should be withdrawn and a new law guaranteeing purchase of crops by the government at MSP should be brought in their place. When the government had been assuring that MSP would continue, there was no reason why a law should not be made for the same. By giving legal shape to MSP, the farmers would be assured that they would be able to sell their crops at the rates fixed by the government,” he had said then.