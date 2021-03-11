Haryana: ‘BJP-JJP win in House will add fuel to farm stir fire’

SOON AFTER the BJP-JJP government defeated the no-confidence motion moved against it by Congress in Haryana Assembly, farmer leaders said the development would not affect the stir and only spur them to continue to struggle.

“It will not have any negative impact on the farmers’ movement, but it will add to the farmers’ anger and their resolve to continue the struggle,” said activist Yogendra Yadav, a member of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Talking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, “Basically, the MLAs had a very clear choice today. They had to choose between kursi and kisaan.

Clearly, they (BJP-JJP and their allies) chose the kursi. Now it is for the kisaan to teach them a lesson. I am sure that kisaan of Haryana shall never forget their betrayal, especially by those whom they had chosen and who had even vowed to work in their interest.”

Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the fall of the no-confidence motion will lead to more hate for BJP and its allies. “Their opposition will increase now. We appeal the public not to vote for those legislators who did not vote in favour of the farmers and majdoors in Haryana Vidhan Sabha today. They should be boycotted everywhere and they should not be allowed to enter the villages,” said Chaduni, adding that the agitation will continue as it was going on earlier.

Chaduni also claimed that the fall of the no confidence will have more negative impact on Dushyant Chautala “for supporting the government during the no-confidence motion”.

In a video message, Chaduni said, “The farmers had given memorandums to the MLAs on Tuesday to seek votes only for one time. Since we got independence, they have been seeking votes from us to become MLA, and we have been giving votes to them. To protect the people from starvation and to ensure economic independence of the country, we had sought votes only once. But they did not give votes in support of the public. They have voted in the support of capitalism. You have to keep in mind that those who are not yours, you too don’t support them in future. Now, nobody should invite them.”

A former Haryana IAS officer, S K Goyal, who has campaigned in villages against three farm laws, while joining hands with the farmers, said, “Chaudhary Devi Lal was known as a messiah of farmers. His grandson Dushyant Chautala was being seen as a leader of the future. The youths had a lot of aspirations from him. The farmers had given a mandate to Dushyant Chautala-led JJP in at least ten Vidhan Sabha seats in the 2019 Assembly polls. But today, he disappointed the youths and farmers of the state by defending the BJP government during the no-confidence motion over three farm laws.”

Goyal further said, “JJP MLAs used to talk big. But when the time came, they ran away from the battleground. The farmers have come to know about their real face.” Goyal said the farmer agitation will continue as earlier.

Hisar-based political analyst Rishi Saini said, “Today, no-confidence motion in the Assembly has made clear the faces of MLAs. Till now, some MLAs used to attend dharnas of farmers stating they stand by them. After today, they won’t be able to join dharnas of agitating farmers. The agitation will increase after May when the farmers will be free from the harvesting season of wheat.”