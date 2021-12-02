Haryana BJP launches drive to increase Covid vaccine coverage

The Haryana unit of the BJP on Thursday launched a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination awareness programme from Jhajjar district.

The campaign, which was launched by state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, shall see workers of the party going door-to-door and asking people about their vaccination status. Those who are yet to get their jabs will be motivated to get inoculated as soon as possible.

Talking to mediapersons after flagging off the drive in Jhajjar on Thursday, Dhankar said, “The party’s volunteers shall be conducting this campaign across the state. Mobile teams of our volunteers shall be meeting people and inspiring them to get their Covid-19 vaccinations done. The mobile teams shall comprise doctors, nursing staff and helpers. The teams shall specifically focus on rural areas to spread more vaccination awareness”.

Talking about the emergence of the new Covid new variants, Dhankar said, “Our government is aware and alert on the new variants of Covid. People are also aware and know that wearing face mask and following social distancing are the best way to prevent the spread of this disease. There is no shortage of vaccines. People who are yet to receive even their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines must step out of their homes and get the vaccination done at the earliest.”