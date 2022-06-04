Haryana BJP announces 14 candidates for civic polls

The Haryana BJP on Friday declared 14 candidates for the posts of mayor/chairmen of city councils, including nine women candidates. Of the 14 posts, six were reserved for women.

On the same day, AAP candidates filed their nomination papers at Palwal, Sohana, Charkhi Dadri, Kundli, Jind, Hodal and Bawal, while JJP too finalised its nominees for four city councils.

Congress, on the other hand has opted out of the race and said that the party would not contest the June 19 civic polls on party symbol.

After initially dumping its alliance partner JJP, BJP on Thursday took a U-turn and announced that the party will contest the MC polls with JJP on a seat-sharing arrangement.

After a meeting on Thursday, BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar, JJP state chief Nishan Singh and JJP’s youth leader Digvijay Chautala held a joint press conference and announced that the they will contest for the posts of chairmen in 18 municipal councils in alliance. While BJP will contest 14 seats, JJP shall contest on four. The allies left it to their local units to decide if municipal committee chairmen polls should be contested on party symbol or not.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and results will be declared on June 22. The filing of nomination will end on June 4.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Friday said, “Had the party taken my opinion, I would have recommended to contest the MC polls on party symbol.” Another senior party leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry had already raised the issue in the meeting chaired by party affairs incharge Vivek Bansal, HPCC president Udai Bhan and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She had objected to party’s decision of not contesting the MC polls on the party symbol. Capt. Ajay Yadav, former minister and a senior Congress leader, had also mentioned that the party should contest the MC polls on its symbol. Hooda had said that since Congress is in the process of re-electing its district level and booth-level units, it was not possible to contest MC polls on party symbol till the party’s ground-level units are fully constituted.