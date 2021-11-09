Haryana’s Bhattu Kalan police station among India’s top three

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has picked the Bhattu Kalan Police station in Fatehabad district as one among the top three police stations in India for 2021.

Congratulating Fatehabad SP and the entire team of Bhattu Kalan Police Station, Haryana DGP P K Agrawal said that this award is the result of ‘proactive’ efforts made by our officers.

He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will personally handover the trophy to the police station SHO in a function to be held at Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow on November 19.

“The Union government has adopted a uniform model of ranking police stations in the country. The basic objective of the ranking is to improve the quality of policing and make it citizen-friendly,” the DGP added. In the exercise of recognising best police stations, a team deputed by the MHA takes feed-back from the public about community policing and working of the police station concerned, say officials.

When contacted, young IPS officer Rajesh Kumar, the then SP of Fatehabad who was recently shifted to Rewari, said: “Apart from working for improving infrastructure of the police station, crime prevention and detection and community policing, we also stressed on community connect during the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with helping the people during the pandemic, a humanitarian approach was at the centre of our functioning.”