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A Haryana government body has urged the Centre to initiate diplomatic efforts to trace and bring back the “historic Bhagwan Chakra Swami idol” believed to have been taken from Thanesar in present-day Kurukshetra to Afghanistan during Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion in the 11th century.
In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 5, Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) Deputy Chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmach sought diplomatic intervention to locate the original bronze idol and explore the possibility of bringing it back to India.
Addressing a press conference in Kurukshetra on Wednesday, Kirmach said, “The Saraswati-Indus Valley Civilisation is older than the Mesopotamian and Egyptian civilisations, and the board is making efforts to familiarise the public with its rich heritage.”
He said a proposal had also been put forward before Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to bring ancient heritage sites located along the mythical Saraswati River to public attention and showcase the archaeological and historical legacy associated with the civilisation.
As part of the effort, the board has drawn attention to the Bhagwan Chakra Swami temple at Thanesar, citing historical records that suggest its main idol was taken to Afghanistan.
Kirmach’s letter cites 11th-century Persian scholar Al-Biruni’s account in Alberuni’s India, which refers to a nearly life-sized bronze image of Chakraswamin, stating that it was lying in the hippodrome at Ghazni along with the Somnath idol. It also references the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Annual Report for 1875-79, which cites historian Alexander Cunningham’s account of the destruction of the Chakra Swami shrine and the removal of its idol.
Describing the idol as an important part of Haryana’s civilisational and religious heritage, Kirmach said its historical association with Thanesar, a prominent centre of ancient Indian civilisation and a place closely linked with the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, made its recovery particularly significant.
The board has requested the ministry to initiate diplomatic communication with the Afghan government to ascertain the idol’s location and condition. It has also sought access to historical sites, museums and archaeological collections in Ghazni where the idol could potentially be preserved.
The letter further proposes involving the ASI, Indian historians and international heritage experts to authenticate and identify the original sculpture.
The board further suggested that if the idol’s immediate return is not possible, the Afghan authorities should be requested to facilitate its documentation, conservation and public recognition of its historical connection with Thanesar in Haryana.
Kirmach said the return of the idol would restore an important part of India’s cultural heritage and reinforce Kurukshetra’s historical significance.