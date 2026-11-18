A Haryana government body has urged the Centre to initiate diplomatic efforts to trace and bring back the “historic Bhagwan Chakra Swami idol” believed to have been taken from Thanesar in present-day Kurukshetra to Afghanistan during Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion in the 11th century.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 5, Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) Deputy Chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmach sought diplomatic intervention to locate the original bronze idol and explore the possibility of bringing it back to India.

Addressing a press conference in Kurukshetra on Wednesday, Kirmach said, “The Saraswati-Indus Valley Civilisation is older than the Mesopotamian and Egyptian civilisations, and the board is making efforts to familiarise the public with its rich heritage.”