Haryana begins setting up isolation centres in 50 villages

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners to set up isolation centres in 50 or more villages that had turned into Covid hotspots in next two days and submit an action taken report to the office of Director General, Development and Panchayats.

“Proactive steps are being taken to ensure every Covid patient gets proper treatment. Deputy Commissioners will set up village isolation centres on priority in the hotspots of the district. CEOs of Zila Parishads will be the nodal officers, DDPOs and BDPOs will assist the Deputy Commissioners in setting up these isolation centres. Besides this, the services of Gram Sachivs will be utilized to set up and supervise the isolation centres. Also, the services of village-level volunteers will be suitably taken. Daily supervision of the centres will be done by the Gram Sachivs and local village committees set up by the BDPOs. The CEO of Zila Parishads will be the overall nodal officer for setting up the isolation centres. He will send daily reports to the state headquarters in this regard. In the first phase, 50 hotspot villages will be identified by the CEO of ZP, DDPO and BDPO in consultation with CMO and DC. Buildings with the facility of toilets and electricity — like schools, panchayat ghars, or community centres — may be converted into village isolation centres,” Khattar said.

Khattar added that the centres should be well-equipped with beds and beddings, triple-layered masks and hand sanitizers along with catering for the patients from the community or on-hire basis. They also need to while ensuring cleanliness and sanitation on their premises in general and their toilets in particular at regular intervals”, Khattar added.

Haryana reported another 12490 new cases of Covid-19 infections and 165 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate of the state, however, came down to 18.84 per cent, while the recovery rate reached 82.67 per cent on Wednesday evening.

While Gurgaon added 2747 new cases, Faridabad added 1237 cases, Sonipat 710 cases, Hisar 977 cases, Ambala 368 cases, Karnal 660 cases, Panipat 482 cases, Rohtak 450 cases, Rewari 155 cases, Panchkula 593 cases, Kurukshetra 295 cases, Yamunanagar 321 cases, Sirsa 784 cases, Mahendragarh 449 cases, Bhiwani 802 cases, Jhajjar 181 cases, Palwal 189 cases, Fatehabad 301 cases, Kaithal 154 cases, Jind 419 cases, Nuh 63 cases and Charkhi Dadri 153 cases.

The maximum number of deaths — 23 — were reported in Rohtak, while nine patients died in Gurgaon, Faridabad reported 10 deaths, Sonipat saw three deaths, Hisar 16 deaths, Ambala eight deaths, Panipat two deaths, Panchkula eight deaths, Kurukshetra five deaths, Yamunanagar three deaths, Sirsa nine deaths, Mahendragarh seven deaths, Bhiwani 16 deaths, Jhajjar four deaths, Palwal four deaths, Fatehabad seven deaths, Kaithal six deaths, Jind 11 deaths, Nuh five deaths and Charkhi Dadri nine deaths.

The active Covid-19 patients in Haryana as on Wednesday evening were 107,058 including 1,518 in critical condition (1,242 on oxygen support, 276 on ventilator support).

110 buses turn into ambulances, 25 into hospitals

At least 110 mini-buses of Haryana State Transport have been converted into ambulances with five ambulances being sent to each district. In addition to this, more mini- buses will soon be converted into ambulances and will be sent to villages and deputed at PHCs and CHCs. “The decision of converting of 25 Haryana State Transport buses into hospitals was taken to provide health facilities to the people of rural areas. These buses will be equipped with primary health facilities, including oxygen, for the patients,” Khattar said.

60,000 daily sampling target

“Health Department has fixed a target of conducting around 60,000 tests per day. During the rural health check-up drive, more focus will be given towards conducting Rapid Antigen Tests along with ensuing RT-PCR tests. Molecular testing labs would be set-up across the state along with increasing the testing capacity of the existing facilities,” Khattar said.

Rates fixed

“Rates of beds and other facilities have been fixed for Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals of the state. The government has fixed a rate of Rs 10,000 per day for isolation beds in NABH and JCI accredited hospitals, Rs 15,000 per day for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs. 18,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators. Similarly, in non-NABH accredited hospitals, the rates have been fixed at Rs. 8,000 per day for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 per day for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 15,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators,” Khattar said.

4393 applications received for O2 cylinder refill

“A total of 4,393 applications were received on government’s portal, out of which oxygen was delivered to 1502 applicants and oxygen cylinders were to be delivered to the remaining 1326 applicants”, said Khattar. He added, “On government’s portal, 363 NGOs have registered for home supply of oxygen cylinders, out of which registration of 332 NGOs has been approved so far. The state’s oxygen quota has been increased from 156 MT to 282 MT. Around 240 metric tonnes of oxygen is coming daily from six different places — Rourkela, Angul, Jamshedpur, Panipat, Hisar and Roorkee. Oxygen production based on PSA technology has commenced at six plants in the state”.