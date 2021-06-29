Haryana begins search for its next police chief

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday accepted state police chief Manoj Yadava’s request for premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and directed the home department to send a panel of eligible officers to the UPSC for appointment of his successor.

“The DGP has sought repatriation. He has cited family reasons and requested that the state government relieve him. I have accepted his request and asked the home department that a panel of suitable officers for the next DGP should be sent to UPSC. (DGP) Manoj Yadava has been asked to continue on the post till the arrangement of his successor is completed,” Vij told mediapersons here.

Yadava, a 1988-batch IPS officer, had last week written to Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora with a “request for premature repatriation”.

Yadava has approximately four years of service left.