Haryana beat Punjab by an innings and 16 runs to win under-16 championship

Four-wicket hauls by Aditya Sharma (4 for 42) and Parish Dhillon (4 for 42) in an innings helped Haryana bundle out Punjab for a second innings total of 156 runs and score a win by an innings and 16 runs in the finals of the Second Balramji Das Tandon Memorial Inter-State U-16 Cricket tournament which was conducted by Union Territory Cricket Association, under the aegis of BCCI, on Tuesday.

Later, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, UT Adviser Dharam Pal and BCCI selection committee chairman and former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma felicitated the winners. UTCA president Sanjay Tandon said the tournament will be made a pan-India event in the coming years. “My late father Balramdas ji Tandon always promoted sports in the city as well as the region. This year, we saw teams from Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi competing in the tournament. We hope to make it a pan India tournament in the coming years,” said Tandon.

Former Indian pacer and BCCI chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma too lauded the young players. “Junior level tournaments at the U-16 and U-19 level are great places to unearth the brilliant talent available in a country like India. It’s heartening to see teams from the northern region compete in this tournament. I am sure a good performance here will motivate them a lot,” Sharma said.

Rahul Kumar of Punjab was adjudged as the best batter of the tournament, having scored 315 runs, while Haryana’s Jai Kaushik, who claimed 13 wickets, was adjudged as the bowler of the tournament. Shaswatam of UTCA was adjudged as the best all-rounder with 235 runs and four catches and three stumpings.