Haryana-based farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni is new president of KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi

Haryana-based farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who played a key role in agitation against the farm laws, has been appointed president of Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi, the farmer wing of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Chaduni told The Indian Express that he is impressed by the initiatives taken by KCR in Telangana for the interests of farmers. He said, “I plan to visit different parts of the country to form units of Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi in every village. I will tell farmers how the KCR government offers a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers and round-the-clock electricity free of cost and insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

His government has also formed clusters for every 5,000 acres where the officers of the agriculture department hold meetings with farmers to make them aware about new techniques in this sector. I want the Telangana model to be implemented across the country.”