scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Haryana-based farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni is new president of KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi

Chaduni told The Indian Express that he is impressed by the initiatives taken by KCR in Telangana for the interests of farmers.

Haryana-based farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni. (File)

Haryana-based farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who played a key role in agitation against the farm laws, has been appointed president of Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi, the farmer wing of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Chaduni told The Indian Express that he is impressed by the initiatives taken by KCR in Telangana for the interests of farmers. He said, “I plan to visit different parts of the country to form units of Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi in every village. I will tell farmers how the KCR government offers a financial aid of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers and round-the-clock electricity free of cost and insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

More from Chandigarh

His government has also formed clusters for every 5,000 acres where the officers of the agriculture department hold meetings with farmers to make them aware about new techniques in this sector. I want the Telangana model to be implemented across the country.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 10:11:41 am
Next Story

Delhi Live Updates: Fire breaks out at Phoenix hospital in GK; court likely to hear Aftab Poonawala’s bail plea today

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close