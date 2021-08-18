Haryana govt bans use of expression ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ in state

The Haryana government has banned the use of “Gorakh Dhanda”, a colloquial expression that is generally used to describe unethical practices.

The state government took the decision acting on a request by a delegation representing the Gorakhnath community which had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier on Wednesday.

A government spokesperson confirmed that usage of the expression has been banned in the state to ensure that the feelings of religious Guru Gorkahnath are not hurt.

Gorakhnath was an 11th century Hindu yogi who is considered to be an influential founder of the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India. The Gorakhnath Math and Gorkhapur in Uttar Pradesh are named after him.

“The delegation representing the Gorakhnath community met the chief minister and urged him to ban the use of the expression, saying it hurts the sentiments of Saint Gorakhnath. Accepting their request, the CM said that as Guru Gorakhnath was a saint, using this word in any official language, speech, or in any context hurts the sentiments of his followers,” the government spokesperson said.

“The chief minister said that use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ is being banned in the state. The expression cannot be used now in any context,” the spokesperson added.