Haryana bans transfers of employees in view of upcoming Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Haryana government has banned transfers of employees except “exceptional cases”.

Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said on Wednesday that arms licenses will also not be issued till further orders.

“On the lines of direct elections of the mayor of municipal corporations, for the first time in Haryana, a proposal has been prepared to conduct direct elections of chairmen of municipal councils and municipal committees to further empower the Panchayati Raj institutions and municipalities,” said Bedi.

The chief minister has also given in-principle approval to convene a three-day session of members of Zila Parishad and municipal corporations every three months on the lines of the Vidhan Sabha.

“In order to express gratitude to the people for the huge mandate given to the party in the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister will start a ‘Jan Aashirvad Rally’ from Kalka on August 18 which will continue till September 8 and the day will be observed as ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’. The chief minister will cover six Assembly constituencies in a day,” Bedi added.