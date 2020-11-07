Haryana bans sale of firecrackers, cites Covid-19 spread

As per a health bulletin, there were 252 patients in a critical condition including 221 on oxygen support while 31 patients were on ventilator support.

Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government on Friday said it has decided to put a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state. The decision was taken to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to pollution created by bursting of crackers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

“After detailed discussion, it has been decided to completely ban the sale of crackers in the state. A notice would be issued in this regard on Saturday,” he said.

The decision comes as several districts of Haryana, especially those bordering New Delhi, have once again started witnessing a surge in cases of new infections.

At least 21 Covid-19 patients died in last 24 hours while 2,267 new cases of infections were reported in Haryana. While Gurgaon added 704 new cases of infections, Faridabad added 452, Sonipat (55), Hisar (208), Ambala (34), Karnal (36), Panipat (52), Rohtak (101), Rewari (103), Panchkula (69), Kurukshetra (26), Yamunanagar (14), Sirsa (92), Mahendragarh (62), Bhiwani (69), Jhajjar (40), Palwal (7), Fatehabad (51), Kaithal (23), Jind (38), Nuh (8) and Charkhi Dadri (23).

A total of 1,533 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in Haryana is now 90.34 per cent. As on Friday evening, there were 15,357 active Covid patients, out of which 15,035 were active for less than 11 days, while 322 were active for a longer duration.

As per a health bulletin, there were 252 patients in a critical condition including 221 on oxygen support while 31 patients were on ventilator support.

