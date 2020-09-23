Haryana Ayushman Bharat paid claim of Rs 169.06 crore in last 2 yrs: CEO

'Of the 75 QCI accredited hospitals 33 hospitals have received gold certificate, 39 have received silver certificate and three have received bronze certificate.'

The Haryana Ayushman Bharat has paid a claim amount of Rs 169.06 crore in two years, making Haryana one of the fastest claim processing states under the scheme.

“The Ayushman Bharat is a flagship scheme of Government of India and was carefully designed to change the approach of health service delivery from segmented to a comprehensive need-based approach. Haryana was among the first states to launch the scheme on August 15, 2018. Besides, the state has 0.77 per cent claim overdue with the hospitals,” said Ashok Kumar Meena, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat Haryana.

Meena put forth these facts in the digital press conference of the Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority. The conference was held as a part of Aarogya Manthan 2.0, an event organised to mark completion of two years of implementation of AB-HHPA, from September 22, 2020, to September 25, 2020, by National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India.

Enumerating the list of achievements of the AB-HHPA, Meena added, “Haryana Ayushman Bharat has verified 22,48,476 (22.46 lakh approximately) beneficiaries in two years, other than empaneling 545 hospitals, including both state and NHA DHCPs. There were around 1,74,341 admissions in the hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. To ensure complete transparency 100 per cent Aadhaar seeding of Golden Cards along with 100 per cent biometric authentication at the time of hospitalization (except in neonates and emergencies) was done.”

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat Haryana Dr Ravi Vimal said there are 163 Quality Council of India (QCI) accredited hospitals in the country, of which Haryana has grabbed the highest number — 75 hospitals. He stated that of the 75 QCI accredited hospitals 33 hospitals have received gold certificate, 39 have received silver certificate and three have received bronze certificate.

“Haryana had laid emphasis on working in close proximity with NHA on pilot projects like Additional Data Collection Drive (ADCD), Beneficiary Awareness and Verification Drive, Standard Treatment Guideline (STG) for Management of Respiratory failure due to any cause (pneumonia, asthma, COPD, ARDS, foreign body, poisoning, head injury etc.) and Capacity Development Need Assessment for State Health Agencies: Pilot – Haryana,” Dr Ravi Vimal added.

