Haryana authorises DCs to decide on shops that will down shutters by 6 pm, meet on Oxygen supply today

A day after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij and CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that shops in state’s crowded areas will get shut by 6 pm daily, state’s Disaster Management Authority Friday authorised deputy commissioners to decide on the areas where shops would be closed.

Meanwhile, state’s monitoring committee constituted under the chairmanship of Health-cum-Home Minister Anil Vij will hold its second meeting Saturday to review oxygen supplies and Covid-19 transmission rate besides discussing steps that are required to be taken to curtail the increasing transmission rate of Covid-19 across Haryana.

The order issued by Haryana’s chief secretary-cum-chairman, Haryana State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, Vijai Vardhan, read, “In exercise of the powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby authorises the Deputy Commissioners in the state to take necessary decision regarding closing of shops in such crowded areas of their districts as they deem fit after 6 pm and opening of restaurants/eating places only for home delivery with immediate effect”.

It added: “Deputy Commissioners are also advised to ensure that sufficient numbers of drug/pharmaceutical shops and grocery stores may be allowed to remain open after 6 pm in the crowded markets, as is considered necessary, so as to avoid any inconvenience to citizens”.

On April 22, Anil Vij had tweeted, “All shops will remain closed from 6pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate)”.

From Vij’s tweet, it was perceived that the decision of closure of shops was a statewide decision. However, the formal orders issued by the Disaster Management Authority indicated the government had softened its yesterday’s stance by leaving the final decision on the Deputy Commissioners.

Haryana has 22 districts and all DCs would now be issuing formal orders regarding closure of shops in their respective jurisdictions. The orders were to come in effect from Friday 6 pm.

Oxygen demand rising

Number of patients in a critical condition in Haryana has reached 1,814, including 1,647 on oxygen support and 167 on ventilator support. However, the state health department officials said that there was adequate infrastructure to deal with the rising cases of new infections.