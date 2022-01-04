Haryana caps attendance at govt offices to 50%, issues guidelines to contain Covid spread

Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections, including high incidence of the Omicron variant, the Haryana government Tuesday restricted the attendance at government offices, boards and corporations to 50 per cent of the total strength. The rest of the employees will work from home, according to a government notification.

The fresh set of instructions were issued by the office of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

The instruction, issued to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, deputy commissioners, managing directors/chief administrators of boards/corporations and the registrars of all the Universities, read, “Physical attendance of government servants below the level of under secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned. All officers of the level of under secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on a regular basis. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office but are required to work from home.”

It further added, “To avoid rush in commuting in lifts and corridors, all officers who attend office shall stagger entry and exit timings i.e. spread entry to office between 9 am and 10 am and corresponding exit time. The Head of Office and Heads of Departments shall take care of this aspect.”

Regarding containment zones, the instructions said, “All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denitrified. Those officers/staff who are not attending office and working from home shall be available on telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.”

On norms for official meetings, the instructions mentioned, “As far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest are to be avoided.”

“All officials/staff to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands/ sanitisation, wearing a face mask covering the nose, observing social distancing at all times, ensure non-crowding in corridors, canteens etc.,” the instructions mentioned.

The government also ordered that “entry of visitors/outsiders to government offices shall be curbed appropriately. Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of work place, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces shall be ensured by HoDs/ Heads of Offices.”