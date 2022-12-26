On first day Haryana Assembly’s Winter Session, heated discussions over demolition, contaminated water

Tempers flared and a heated exchange of words took place on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the first day of the ongoing Winter Session Monday. Opposition MLAs took on the state government on various issues, including the demolition of properties allegedly belonging to those involved in drug trafficking or other criminal acts, contaminated water, inadequate action on corruption, and poor sports infrastructure in a few districts.

As Congress MLAs raised the issue of the rising drug menace in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government has been taking adequate action against drug trafficking across the state. “We have also demolished the illegally acquired properties from the drug-trafficking money by those accused,” Khattar said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said they have tightened the noose around criminals and people indulging in drug trafficking. “We are also taking action against the properties that such criminals have acquired from ill-gotten money. So far, a total of 178 such properties have been razed. These include 72 that are acquired from ill-gotten money through drug trafficking. Nobody should raise questions against this action.”

“Anybody who has information about such drug-trafficking, mafia, criminals should pass it on to us. From the moment we started taking action, such criminals are running out of the state. The government will not hesitate, in future also, if any such case comes to our notice. We shall not allow anybody to indulge in criminal activities in the state. We shall also enact more stringent laws. We will also soon bring up HCOCA to curtail the organised crime against the state,” Vij also said.

However, INLD’s Abhay Chautala alleged that the government has “never taken such issues seriously.” “Chief minister had just mentioned the houses that were demolished. I am the only one who has raised maximum such incidents of such drug trafficking in the state and that too with evidence,” Chautala said.

“My only point is that if one person from a joint family gets involved in drug trafficking, would you demolish the property that has been acquired by the family as a whole. Will you demolish that property? Will you adopt this dictatorial attitude?” he asked.

To this, Khattar replied, “It is for the law to find out who is the convict. But, if one person does a wrong and has acquired a property and if he transfers the property in somebody else’s name, we shall not hesitate in taking action. We shall continue to rope in all such people who will help the guilty and take action”.

Advertisement

The INLD leader was also asked by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta to “mind his language” and not to use derogatory words. Chautala, however, went on to question the government over the issue of demolishing properties of families which have disowned such members.

As Gupta asked Chautala to come up with specific instances, the INLD leader cited an incident from the Sirsa district. “People of the village approached me against such a demolition of a house and I took it up with Sirsa SP [superintendent of police]. The entire village Panchayat showed proof of the house that was not in the name of a person involved in a drug case. Yet, the house was demolished.”

However, as Chautala went on with his assertions and kept questioning the government, the speaker intervened and ended the Question Hour.

Advertisement

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal talked about a few villages in the Jhajjar district which are facing issues with drinking water. “There is sewerage mixed water in Jhajjar. I have videos of contaminated water and broken and filthy water tanks. Pipelines are broken. In Salawas, there is no cleaning of water works happening. In my question, I had asked the government that till when clean potable water shall be supplied in these villages. Surprisingly, the government has blatantly refused it”.

“The government should tell this House that till when they would provide clean potable water in these villages of Jhajjar district,” Bhukkal said.

Minister Dr Banwari Lal replied saying water tanks and the water pipelines have been cleaned in the villages that Bhukkal named. He also gave a village-wise status of the ongoing repair and cleaning works and the replacement of broken water pipelines with the estimated dates when the works would be completed.

Bhukkal, however, showed her phone to counter the minister. “The minister is giving wrong information on the floor of the House. I am getting live videos that there are dead animals lying in waterworks. The government should provide a detailed schedule of the repair and cleaning works,” she said.

Speaker Gupta, however, interrupted Bhukkal and moved on to the next Question.

Advertisement

Other Congress MLAs also raised issues pertaining to the road infrastructure, and water logging in police station buildings to which the ministers gave assurances of taking corrective measures.

The issue of poor sports-stadium infrastructure in the Sonipat district was also raised by Congress MLAs. Sports minister Sandeep Singh talked about funds that have already been released for upgrading, repair, and maintenance of the sports stadiums in all the districts across the state.

Advertisement

Congress MLAs also took on the government accusing it of not taking adequate action against corrupt officials to which Panchayats Minister Devender Babli said they have recently registered multiple FIRs and also mark vigilance probes in the other matters raised by the opposition’s MLAs after getting a thorough inquiry conducted.