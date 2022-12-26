Haryana Assembly Winter Session begins today, Congress to raise medical bond policy, poor road infrastructure

The Winter Session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly begins Monday. The Business Advisory Committee’s (BAC) meeting was set to begin at 9.30 am, and the Session’s proceedings will begin at 11 am and continue till 6 pm. The Winter Session will end Wednesday (December 28) and the BAC meeting will take the decision on any possible extension.

The Opposition, Indian National Congress, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will take on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government on issues such as medical bond policy and poor road infrastructure, which was highlighted by the Congress leaders during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The other prominent issues the Congress is likely to raise are poor electricity and water supply in the southern part of Haryana, closure of schools, health infrastructure and corruption.

Congress MLAs said that they would also raise issues such as deteriorating law and order, rising unemployment and compensation for farmers whose crops got damaged due to waterlogging in several districts, including Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Nuh and Rewari. To counter the Opposition’s questions, the chief minister has asked all his cabinet colleagues to come fully prepared.

Day 1 will begin with obituary references followed by questions on the medical bond policy raised by Independent MLA Balraj Kundur. INLD MLA Abhay Chautala will raise a question about spurious liquor resulting in deaths. The members are set to ask around 60 questions over the three days. Besides, 25 Calling Attention notices are likely to be considered. A discussion is also likely to take place on provisions for MLA local area development funds in the state.

Bills likely to be introduced are The Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine Bill; The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill; The Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill; The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill; The Haryana Legislative Assembly (salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment, Bill; The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill; The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill; The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill; The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill; and The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill.

A few Bills that are likely to be introduced, considered and passed are The Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Repeal Bill; The Haryana Small Town (Tax-Validating) Repeal Bill; The Haryana Municipal (Tax-Validating) Repeal Bill; The Haryana Minor Canals (Repeal) Bill; and The Haryana State Tube-well (Repeal) Bill.