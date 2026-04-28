Haryana Vidhan Sabha: Cong ‘boycotts’ special session; Saini slams it for ‘anti-women’ mindset

The Congress on Monday “boycotted” a special session of the Haryana Assembly, claiming that the issue of women’s reservation that the government wanted to take up through a resolution did not fall under the purview of the House. The Congress said the BJP, through a resolution, wanted to condemn the INDIA bloc for the defeat of the Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The ruling BJP, however, pushed ahead with its agenda and passed a condemnation resolution even as Congress leaders staged a parallel session outside the House.

The Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies in 2029 and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House of Parliament earlier this month. The Congress and other opposition parties, which voted against the Bill, had alleged that the BJP-led Centre’s real agenda was to carry out delimitation before conducting a caste census.

Taking a dig at Congress for ‘boycotting’ the special session, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “The opposition party has shown its ‘anti-women’ mindset.” On Congress’ parallel proceedings in the parking lot of the Vidhan Sabha, Saini said, “Those whose tyres get punctured are usually found in the parking area…Those whom the public sent here for debate are standing in the parking lot fighting shadows.”

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda justified the boycott. “As far as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is concerned, it had already been passed in 2023. The question is of intent — the government does not truly intend to grant reservation to women”. He further accused the BJP of using the Vidhan Sabha for “vested political agenda and propaganda.”

Hooda also raised procedural concerns, saying, “No copy of the resolution was shared with us…The Assembly is a place to discuss and take up matters of public interest and not a place where the directions of any political party have to be carried out.”

During the parallel session, Congress members enacted proceedings mimicking both treasury and opposition benches.

Story continues below this ad

Inside the House, Saini said, “This is an official resolution and not a political resolution and the matter concerning women empowerment and related issues will be discussed in the House. The issue being discussed in this House does not pertain to one particular party, but it is connected with the future and the rights of women.”

Defending the government’s stance, Saini said, “This serves as a clear and powerful message against the mindset that has for decades deprived women of their rightful entitlements. Even if they did not want to support the resolution, they could have put forward their views. But their decision to stage a walkout (boycott) reflects their anti-women mindset. They do not want that women should get their rights.”

The Assembly passed a condemnation resolution against the Congress unanimously in its absence. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs Aditya Chautala and Arjun Chautala were present during the proceedings. Arjun Chautala accused the BJP of spreading a false narrative that the Opposition blocked the Women’s Reservation Bill. “The reality is that the BJP wanted to pass the delimitation bill under the cover of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Once passed, the BJP would have carried out delimitation as per its own will. It was a well-planned strategy of the BJP government”.

Congress’ suspended MLA criticises own party

Jarnail Singh, one of the MLAs who was suspended by Congress for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, supported the resolution in the House. “I fail to understand why the Congress is opposing the reservation to women. It is our duty to empower women and give them opportunities in every sphere.”

Story continues below this ad

Referring to Singh’s remarks, Saini added, “Hooda might be afraid that more MLAs may start thinking the same way, which is why the condemnation resolution is being brought.”

Hooda, however, reiterated concerns about the government’s delay in implementing the women’s reservation law. “The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, yet the BJP failed to implement it,” he said. “In fact, the BJP did not even undertake the administrative task of notifying the reservation bill until April 16, 2026. This means that for a full 30 months, this crucial legislation was not even formally notified. It shows that its (BJP’s) intent is not to give reservation to women.”

Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi also attacked the opposition, stating, “Outside, women question them. Women even within their own families question them that when Prime Minister Modi wanted to give them the rights, why were they obstructing it.”

Group D promotions Bill passed

The Haryana Clerical Services (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2026 was introduced by the Chief Minister. The bill proposes increasing the promotion quota for clerks from 20% to 30%, benefiting employees with over five years of service. Eventually, it was passed before the Session concluded, today. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan later adjourned the House indefinitely, following which Congress leaders also dispersed from their parallel session.