Haryana Assembly session now from September 7

Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi Friday, decided to convene the Monsoon Assembly Session of the Vidhan Sabha on September 7. The Assembly Session was scheduled to take place from August 17, but was deferred due to the demise of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.

The Cabinet Friday observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the great leader and passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Vajpayee for the selfless services he rendered to the country, besides expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

