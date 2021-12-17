Haryana Assembly session today: Kiran Choudhry to bring resolution on MSP

The winter session of Haryana Assembly will begin from December 17 and will conclude on December 22.

Congress MLA and former minister Kiran Choudhry has already announced that she will move a resolution in the Assembly urging the 90-member Vidhan Sabha to pass it unanimously to further urge the Central government for legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for the crops.

However, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said Thursday that the Vidhan Sabha secretariat is yet to take a call on whether to take up the resolution and whether it is as per rules.

The Congress is likely to try to corner the BJP-JJP government over the issue of cash for job scam. An HCS officer, Anil Nagar, was sacked recently, days after he was arrested for allegedly taking bribe to manipulate marks of candidates for their recruitment as dental surgeons. The Congress has been raising the issue stating Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cannot escape from his responsibility in the matter. On its part, the government has been insisting that no stone will be left unturned to bring all culprits to book.

“Investigation in the case is underway to collect remaining evidence and file a chargesheet against the culprits,” the government has stated earlier.

Gupta said as many as 33 calling attention motions, two adjournment motions, 170 starred questions and 165 unstarred questions will be tabled in the session. The government will also bring six Bills.