Haryana Assembly session to start at 11 am on Dec 26

The three-day Winter session of Haryana Assembly will commence at 11 am on December 26, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said on Tuesday.

“The session is expected to go on till 6 pm, with an hour’s break in between for lunch. The Business Advisory Committee’s meeting shall take place at 9 am on December 26 and a final decision on whether to extend the number of days of the session shall be taken then. There are 311 starred questions that have been received from 52 MLAs, while there are 171 unstarred questions that have come in from 22 MLAs. There are three Bills that shall be introduced and two private Bills have also been received. There are 25 Calling Attention notices that have been received while one Adjournment Motion notice has been received,” Gupta said on Tuesday.

“We are aiming to conduct the entire Assembly session digitally. About 70-75 per cent proceedings shall be conducted through the e-Vidhan portal,” Gupta added.