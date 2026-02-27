Haryana Assembly | Saini slams IYC’s ‘shirtless protest’; state highlights AI hubs, farmer relief, infra push

Haryana chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday criticised Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders for their “shirtless protest” at the recent AI Summit in New Delhi, and said they have insulted the country on the global stage.

“This is highly condemnable”, Saini said while speaking in the Vidhan Sabha’s ongoing budget session. “The AI Impact Summit, organised under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew participation from across the globe.

However, the indecent act of Youth Congress workers at the event embarrassed the country internationally. “Congress ke logo ne hi desh ko duniya mein apmanit ka kaam kiya hai, iski jitne ninda ke jaye, utna kam hai (It is the Congress people who have insulted the country on the world stage; No amount of condemnation is enough for this)”, Saini said.