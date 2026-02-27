Haryana Assembly | Saini slams IYC’s ‘shirtless protest’; state highlights AI hubs, farmer relief, infra push

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Haryana chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday criticised Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders for their “shirtless protest” at the recent AI Summit in New Delhi, and said they have insulted the country on the global stage.
“This is highly condemnable”, Saini said while speaking in the Vidhan Sabha’s ongoing budget session. “The AI Impact Summit, organised under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew participation from across the globe.
However, the indecent act of Youth Congress workers at the event embarrassed the country internationally. “Congress ke logo ne hi desh ko duniya mein apmanit ka kaam kiya hai, iski jitne ninda ke jaye, utna kam hai (It is the Congress people who have insulted the country on the world stage; No amount of condemnation is enough for this)”, Saini said.
Acknowledging that the coming era belongs to artificial intelligence (AI), Saini added, “the state government had announced two AI hubs in the previous budget, to be established in Gurugram and Panchkula. On February 20, a group of IYC workers staged a shirtless protest inside Hall No 5 of the summit venue. They held the T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel”.
While speaking during the Zero Hour, development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar stated that “Just as cities have clean and well-organised streets, villages should also have ‘Smart Gali’ developed on the same pattern. In this direction, 111 villages across the state have been identified where the number of voters is more than 10,000. Badli village in the Badli Assembly constituency has also been included in this scheme. An amount of Rs.1,19,39,000 will be spent on developing a ‘Smart Gali’ there”.
Earlier while replying to the question raised by Shishpal Keharwala regarding ponds, Panwar added, “The nature of ponds in the state will remain in accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court. Some people have constructed houses along the edges of certain ponds. A Bill was introduced in the previous session stating that there should be no houses on Gram Panchayat agricultural land or on the village phirni. If houses are built on Gram Panchayat land, ownership rights up to 500 square yards are being granted. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to examine such houses, organise special camps, and send the cases to the headquarters. If there is any proof regarding houses constructed before 2004, it will also be sent in writing. The duty has been assigned to the CEO, Zila Parishad and the BDO to organise special camps and resolve the issue”.
Responging to a question during the Question Hour, health minister Arti Singh Rao stated that “under the ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’, the government is actively strengthening healthcare services across the state. The scheme provides approximately 2,694 treatment packages covering surgical procedures, day-care treatments, medicines and diagnostic tests”.
Responding to Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, during the Question Hour, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa today apprised the House that “the department is working continuously to ensure the provision of drinking water in newly developed regular colonies. Recently, drinking water supply plans for 25 regular colonies in Jhajjar have been prepared, and estimates for these projects have also been completed. In villages of the Jhajjar constituency, including Kaliawas, Khanpur Kalan, Mundsa, Khorra, Bahu, Noganwa, Salhawas, Matanhail, Dhana Dhanirwas, as well as Jhajjar city, canal-based drinking water supply schemes are providing water according to prescribed standards. Water storage tanks in all these canal-based water systems are regularly cleaned and maintained”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram