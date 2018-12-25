Haryana Assembly polls still months away, Cong contenders start holding public meets

Months before the Assembly elections are to take place in the state, those in the race for the Congress ticket from Panchkula constituency have begun campaigning and holding public meetings. Former mayor and councillor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia, former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan and Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta are eying the ticket.

Ahluwalia held her first public meeting at Barwala on Sunday evening where, while counting the achievements, she specified how “BJP put different obstacles but despite that, she got work done for the city”. She said that “it is high time that Congress be brought to power to serve the people in the state and country and people should teach a lesson to anti-people BJP government”.

Raising local issues of Barwala – Raipur Rani, she also spoke on increase of unemployment in the area. Asked if she was in the fray for the ticket, Ahluwalia said, “I have served the people of my city as mayor. I have fought for development works despite so much obstruction by the BJP. If party gives me an opportunity, I will surely go ahead to work for it.” Ahluwalia was the richest candidate among the councillors when she was elected in 2013. Later, she was elected as mayor.

On Sunday itself, senior vice-president and spokesperson of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee Ranjeeta Mehta too held a parallel programme at Aasrewali and Rattewali, villages of Barwala, counting the failures of the BJP government.

On the ticket, Mehta said, “Near the polls, everyone gets active and starts carrying out public meetings — that’s part of politics. I have an edge over my contenders because I have been meeting people for the last four years. Every weekend, I go in villages and try to solve their problems while taking it up with the administration.”

Former deputy CM Chander Mohan who had joined Haryana Janhit Congress in 2014 is also in the fray. In 2016, the Haryana Janhit Congress had merged with the Congress . Preparing for the upcoming polls, Chander Mohan is now meeting people in Panchkula and Kalka.

Talking to Newsline, he said, “I have already met people in all villages of Panchkula and Kalka. I am continuing with my meetings. Both Kalka and Panchkula are same for me. So if I am given an opportunity in any of the two, I will serve the people.”