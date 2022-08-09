Road repair work soon, Rs 25 cr for every Assembly constituency, says Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant

Updated: August 9, 2022 8:47:27 am
Haryana will soon be taking up road repair works across the state, for which Rs 25 crore will be earmarked for every constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala told the House on Monday.
He made the statement in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal.
While replying to the question pertaining to poor road infrastructure in Jhajjar constituency, Dushyant said, “I urge all the MLAs to send an estimate of up to Rs 25 crore for the repair of roads in their respective areas. Work will be expeditiously initiated on a priority basis. The condition of the road is satisfactory except the stretch of 1.700 km to 3.065 km from the divided road of Jhajjar to Agrasen Chowk, Ramlila Maidan. This section has been damaged due to leakage in the sewerage pipeline. Tender worth about Rs 6 crore has been floated. Regular maintenance of the road is being done by providing WBM patchwork. The bituminous work will be done after repairing the leakage of the sewerage line. Although no timeline can be given for its construction at present, efforts will be made to complete the sewerage line by December 2022.”
Dushyant also apprised the House of the condition of other roads in Jhajjar district, which was countered by Bhukkal who alleged that the officers have given a “wrong report” to the minister.
Subscriber Only Stories
Replying to Bhukkal’s contentions, Dushyant assured the House that in case the officers had sent the wrong report, they would be “suspended in the next 24 hours”.
