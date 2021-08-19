Haryana govt likely to table bill to deal with accused in exam paper leak cases

In the wake of repeated leaks of recruitment exam question papers and answer keys, the Haryana government is likely to come up with tough legal provisions to deal with the accused involved in such unfair means during the monsoon session of the Assembly beginning on Friday.

The government is likely to table the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill. According to sources privy to the bill, it would contain stringent provisions including auction of the property of the accused, besides imprisonment and hefty fines.

Recently, Haryana Staff Selection Commission had to cancel its recruitment examination for male constables on August 7 amid reports that question papers and answer keys were leaked. Subsequently, police caught at least 18 accused from several districts who were found in possession of the question paper and answer keys. Preliminary investigations conducted by the police revealed that the prime accused had procured the answer key for Rs. 1 crore and was distributing it to the applicants for a charge of Rs 12-14 lakh, per candidate.

The monsoon session is likely to go on till Tuesday. However, the final duration of the session shall be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee’s meeting scheduled for Friday. The Bill pertaining to the constitution of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority is also likely to be tabled.

Various other Bills including Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill; Maharishi Balmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal (Amendment) Bill, Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, Haryana Lokayukta Amendment Bill, Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill, Haryana Goods and Service Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, Haryana Enterprises Registration Bill are also likely to be tabled.

Due to Covid-19, adequate safety protocols shall be implemented on the Assembly premises. Members of the House, officials and staff shall have to go through mandatory thermal scanning before entering the Assembly hall. Adequate social distancing and other safety protocols shall also have to be followed by all.