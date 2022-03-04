Haryana Assembly: Opp raises stray cattle issue, Khattar blames ‘infiltration’ from Rajasthan

The Opposition MLAs in Haryana Assembly Thursday raised the problem of stray cattle in the state while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar insisted the “infiltration” of such animals from neighbouring states, mainly Rajasthan, is one among the several reasons behind the problem.

While talking to journalists, Khattar said, “A lot of helpless animals from Punjab and Rajasthan enter Haryana.

Because of tagging done by us, the animals of Haryana are identified. But a lot of animals come to Haryana from outside too after infiltration, mainly the big herds which come from Rajasthan. There caretakers take milch animals with them but leaves the useless animals in Haryana. This is a complex problem but the good thing is that the Opposition has given assurance of cooperation. We will appeal the public too for cooperation.”

Raising the issue in the Assembly Congress MLA and former minister Geeta Bhukkal urged the government to take effective measures so that physical and mental distress being caused due to the helpless stray animals be avoided and proper care of these stray animals be ensured. She said: “The deaths or accidents due to these helpless stary cattle are increasing continuously which is a matter of concern. In the state, Sirsa district has highest number of cattle which is 56,401 while this district has 142 cow shelters. Hisar has 46,223 cattle while has 52 cow shelters. Sonipat is at third place in terms of the number of such animals.

Whenever, we go to rural areas people raise the issue of helpless stray animals prominently. These animals have damaged crops of the farmers or they have to invest money to protect their crops from such animals. People ask which department from animal husbandry department and wild life wing should be approached by the people to check the problem of stary animals. The government has earlier planned to form a Gau Rakshak Force and there is need to work on it.”

She also pointed out the cases of dog bites too.

JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam suggested a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000-2000 for those who keep the cows at their homes. Home Minister Anil Vij said that there can’t be dependence on the government for everything for the arrangement for cows. “For that we have to put some responsibility on the society apart from the role of the government,” he added. Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said the panchayat land which is under encroachment should be freed for the gaushalas. Khattar said the problem of helpless animals is not new but old one. “A habit has developed in the society that a useful animal is kept in the home but when it turns useless, it is left on the roads. We have made provisions of new gaushalas and a provision of Rs 1,000 per acre for opening a gaushala on the panchayat land in villages. We have increased the budget of gaushala commission. We give more compensation to those gaushalas which keep helpless animals instead of which keeps milch cows.”

The CM also said the efforts are being made to increase income of the gaushalas so that they don’t problems.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta suggested for tracking, mapping and tagging of such animals to take the issue to a logical end.

He said, “This is an issue of entire state. After counting and registration of such animals, the person concerned can be approached if he leaves the animals on roads. I would like to request whether a provision can be formulated for contribution of 25-50 per cent fund of the CSR fund from our industries for gaushalas or the related work.”