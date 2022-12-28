Haryana Assembly: Congress slams govt for neglecting ‘VVIP village’ of Chautala

Amit Sihag, the Indian National Congress MLA from Dabwali, Wednesday slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for paying scant attention to Chautala village in Sirsa district that was crying for even basic amenities despite there being five MLAs from the “VVIP village”.

During the Zero Hour of the ongoing Winter Session of Haryana Assembly, Sihag highlighted the “poor health infrastructure of the village”.

Sihag said, “There are five MLAs from this VVIP village in this House. Many people use this village’s name along with their names. It is extremely shameful that in this village’s community health centre (CHC), three pregnant women lost their children in their womb a few days ago. This CHC has no radiographer, no paediatrician, no X-Ray machine, and has become only a referral place. This is not the situation only in this VVIP village Chautala, but in several other villages of Sirsa district. Two years ago, the health minister had assured me that the X-Ray machine shall be installed in the village CHC but it has not been done yet.”

There are five politicians from Chautala village, representing different political outfits and constituencies who made it to the Vidhan Sabha in 2019 Assembly elections. These include INLD’s Abhay Chautala who got elected from Ellenabad, his estranged nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) who won from Uchana Kalan in Jind district and Dushyant’s mother Naina Singh Chautala who won from Badhra, Ranjit Chautala, brother of INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala who won as an Independent from Rania after Congress denied him a ticket and Congress’ Amit Sihag, son of KV Singh (former Officer on Special duty to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda) who won from Dabwali.

Sihag also raised the issue of rising drug menace in his constituency and demanded better policing across his constituency to curtail this menace.

Congress warns of protests if Dabwali no made a police district

Citing the geographical situation of Dabwali, Sihag accused the government of not making Dabwali a police district “due to political reasons”. “If this demand is not met, there will be no other option but to launch a protest on roads,” Sihag said.

Advertisement

Various Opposition and ruling party MLAs also spoke during the Zero Hour.

Congress’ Rao Dan Singh criticised the government for making empty claims of providing a robust road network across the state as the road conditions are worst in Haryana. “The roads in Mahendragarh are in extremely poor shape. There is a road on which an attempt has been made to spruce it up by using granite on both the sides. I would like to highlight the gross misuse of government funds and find out who is responsible for such misuse of funds?” he asked.

“In my Faridabad district, there are four MLAs, including three from BJP and one myself. The Chief Minister says that Rs 5 crore shall be given to each MLA as he talks about ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Those three MLAs were given Rs. 5 crore, but not me. I would like to request the CM that a pick-n-choose policy should not be adopted,” Singh added.

Advertisement

Nayan Pal Rawat, MLA from Prithla, raised the issue of pending upgradation of schools in his constituency. He also raised the issue of pending compensation of Rs 1,800 crore that is to be given to villagers whose land was taken to construct the Eastern Peripheral Highway.

BJP’s Harvinder Kalyan from Gharaunda and Sudhir Singla from Gurgaon appreciated the state government, but at the same time raised issues for better and safe road network across their constituencies.

Naina Chautala, JJP MLA from Badhra, requested for the upgradation of schools in villages, a better dripping-irrigation system and release of pending tubewell connections in her constituency.

Congress MLA from Tosham Kiran Choudhry raised the issue of shortage of urea and DAP fertilisers across the state. “The government says there is no shortage. People are still standing in queues. Does that mean you are encouraging black-marketing?” Kiran said further raising the issue of lumpy-disease that resulted in cattle deaths.

“No compensation has been given to farmers, till date, who lost their cattle due to lumpy disease,” Kiran said. Raising the issue of unemployment, Kiran said the youths are not able to get married as they are not able to get jobs. This is disturbing the social fabric of the state,” Kiran said.

Advertisement

Sorry state of roads: JJP MLA takes a dig at deputy CM

JJP’s MLA from Narnaund, Ram Kumar Gautam, raised the issue of crop damage due to heavy rainfall in the constituency and demanded that the government should expedite payment of compensation to the farmers. He also raised the issue of poor condition of roads and also mocked JJP’s leader and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. “Minister is sitting here. So, I can raise this issue in front of him. Otherwise, I don’t get much chance to see him. You need to take care of the roads of this constituency Narnaund”.

Advertisement

Gautam also raised the issue of shortage of doctors and vacant posts lying in his constituency citing various villages that barely have one doctor. He also attacked his own government asking it to make corrections in the Common Eligibility Test.

“If it is not corrected, none of these youths will vote for you”, Gautam said.

Advertisement

Dura Ram, another BJP MLA from Fatehabad, demanded a government college in district headquarter Fatehabad. He also sought compensation for farmers and shopkeepers in his constituency who suffered losses due to heavy rain.

Eight years on, AIIMS Manethi remains unfulfilled, says Cong’s Chiranjeev Rao

Chiranjeev Rao, Congress MLA from Rewari, requested the government to provide better civic amenities in his constituency and. “Eight years ago, the Prime Minister and our Chief Minister had announced AIIMS, Manethi. Till date, not even the land has been earmarked for it. I would request the government to expedite it so that people can get access to better health facilities,” Rao said.

Mohan Lal Badoli, BJP MLA from Rai, asked the state government to upgrade roads to improve better inter-village connectivity in his constituency.

Leela Ram, BJP MLA from Kaithal, also sought better facilities in his constituency. Somveer Sangwan, an Independent MLA from Dadri, thanked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for making Dadri a separate district while highlighting the need for better road infrastructure and shortage of teachers in government colleges.

Congress MLA from Kharkhauda, Jaiveer Singh Valmiki, sought a commission for ‘safai karamcharis’(sanitation workers), on the lines of SC/ST welfare commission. Rakesh Daulatabad, Independent MLA from Badshahpur, raised the issue of drug menace in Gurgaon and neighbouring areas and requested the police to tighten noose around night clubs.